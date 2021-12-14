Perimeter Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CLAYTON, Miss., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a global solutions provider for the fire safety and oil additives industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"We are delighted to share our first financial results as a public company," said CEO Edward Goldberg. "Our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA grew double digits, in Fire Safety, in both the third quarter and year-to-date periods. Most importantly, we delivered on our commitment to support our customers efforts, 100% of the time, to save lives, property, and the environment. In addition, we successfully qualified and launched Phos-Chek Fortify, our new durable retardant product designed for the Prevention and Protection market. We believe Fortify is a game changer, providing season long protection for both fire prevention and fire protection." Mr. Goldberg added "Oil Additives Adjusted EBITDA declined in the third quarter, primarily due to higher material and transportation costs during the period. We fully expect to pass through these costs, with margin recovery already underway in the fourth quarter, and our expectations for the segment unchanged."
Third Quarter 2021 Results
- Net sales increased 12% to $195.4 million during the third quarter, as compared to $174.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
- Net income during the third quarter was $52.0 million, or $0.98 per share, a decline of $0.6 million from $52.6 million, or $0.99 per share, for the same period of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $100.4 million during the third quarter, as compared to $92.2 million in the prior-year quarter.
Year-to-Date Results
- Net sales increased 12% to $316.5 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $283.8 million in the prior-year period.
- Net income during the year-to-date period was $29.6 million, or $0.56 per share, a decline of $0.9 million from $30.5 million, or $0.58 per share, for the same period of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $134.6 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $120.0 million in the prior-year period.
About Perimeter
Perimeter is a leading global solutions provider for the fire safety and oil additives industries. The Fire Safety business is a formulator and manufacturer of fire management products that help our customers combat various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and other types of fires. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world. Our wildfire retardant products are the only qualified products for use by the USDA Forest Service.
Perimeter's Oil Additives business provides high quality P2S5 primarily used in the preparation of ZDDP-based lubricant additives for critical engine anti-wear solutions. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.
Forward-looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Perimeter Solutions, SA. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Perimeter's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.
Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed within the Risk Factors section of the Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.
Should one or more of the risk factors or uncertainties materialize, Perimeter's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the risk factors have materialized and may or will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
SOURCE: Perimeter Solutions, SA.
SK INVICTUS INTERMEDIATE, S. À R.L. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net sales
$ 195,414
$ 174,259
$ 316,460
$ 283,758
Cost of goods sold
86,081
76,264
159,895
145,704
Gross profit
109,333
97,995
156,565
138,054
Operating expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative
15,333
8,845
42,544
26,579
Amortization expense
13,276
12,836
39,818
38,264
Other operating expense
313
360
1,066
1,051
Total operating expenses
28,922
22,041
83,428
65,894
Operating income
80,411
75,954
73,137
72,160
Other expense:
Interest expense—net
8,065
9,244
23,951
33,494
Loss on contingent earnout
—
—
2,763
—
Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss
1,634
(2,615)
3,892
(2,768)
Other (income) expense—net
66
(271)
(252)
(351)
Total other expenses, net
9,765
6,358
30,354
30,375
Income before income taxes
70,646
69,596
42,783
41,785
Income tax expense
(18,637)
(16,966)
(13,151)
(11,242)
Net income
52,009
52,630
29,632
30,543
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign translation adjustments
(2,020)
2,209
(2,424)
(1,234)
Total comprehensive income
$ 49,989
$ 54,839
$ 27,208
$ 29,309
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.98
$ 0.99
$ 0.56
$ 0.58
Diluted
$ 0.98
$ 0.99
$ 0.56
$ 0.58
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic
53,045,510
53,045,510
53,045,510
53,045,510
Diluted
53,045,510
53,045,510
53,045,510
53,045,510
SK INVICTUS INTERMEDIATE, S. À R.L. AND SUBSIDIARIES
As of
As of
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 39,581
$ 22,478
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
97,107
28,896
Inventories (1)
64,792
58,784
Income tax receivable
—
11,457
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,973
11,406
Total current assets
209,453
133,021
Property, plant, and equipment—net
48,496
48,235
Goodwill
486,375
482,041
Customer lists—net
271,390
304,308
Existing technology and patents—net
126,967
135,928
Other intangible assets—net
33,232
33,464
Other assets
863
1,209
Total assets
$ 1,176,776
$ 1,138,206
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
$ 5,610
$ 6,723
Accounts payable
22,840
9,869
Deferred revenue
1,117
286
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
21,296
16,045
Total current liabilities
50,863
32,923
Long-term debt, less current portion, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
679,540
680,548
Deferred income taxes
106,792
112,162
Other liabilities
20,951
21,151
Total liabilities
$ 858,146
$ 846,784
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $1 par value per share; 53,045,510 shares
53,046
53,046
Additional paid-in capital
289,344
289,344
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,598)
(3,174)
Accumulated deficit
(18,162)
(47,794)
Total shareholders' equity
318,630
291,422
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,176,776
$ 1,138,206
(1)
Amounts include $542 and $2,505 of inventory purchased from the former owners of the original Invictus business as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
SK INVICTUS INTERMEDIATE, S. À R.L. AND SUBSIDIARIES
As of
As of
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 29,632
$ 30,543
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
45,593
43,371
Deferred income taxes
(5,195)
(6,884)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
2,432
2,649
Loss on contingent earnout
2,763
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(68,211)
(65,763)
Inventories
(5,554)
15,529
Income tax receivable
11,457
6,528
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,104
(2,490)
Other assets
346
592
Accounts payable,
12,971
(1,613)
Deferred revenue
831
831
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,448
7,831
Other liabilities
(200)
576
Net cash provided by operating activities
32,417
31,700
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(5,149)
(5,695)
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired
(7,464)
(1,970)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,613)
(7,665)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
19,500
72,100
Repayments of revolving credit facility
(19,500)
(93,700)
Repayment of long-term debt
(4,211)
(4,208)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,211)
(25,808)
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents
1,510
(3,381)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
17,103
(5,154)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year
22,478
9,822
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year
$ 39,581
$ 4,668
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$ 21,502
$ 37,877
Cash paid for income taxes
7,092
4,885
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics
Adjusted EBITDA
The computation of adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner and on a segment basis. These items may include operational restructuring charges, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency translation, loss on contingent earnout, deferred future payments, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. Management fees also are excluded from the Company's calculation of adjusted EBITDA as these fees relate to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters and do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliation to net income, taking into account certain charges and gains that were recognized during the periods presented.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$ 52,009
$ 52,630
$ 29,632
$ 30,543
Income tax expense
18,637
16,966
13,151
11,242
Depreciation and amortization
15,212
14,592
45,593
43,371
Interest and financing expense
8,065
9,244
23,951
33,494
Restructuring charges (a)
3,855
445
12,805
690
Loss on contingent earnout (b)
—
—
2,763
—
Management fees (c)
313
344
937
969
Deferred future payments (d)
625
625
1,875
2,500
Unrealized foreign currency (gain)
1,634
(2,615)
3,892
(2,768)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 100,350
$ 92,231
$ 134,599
$ 120,041
Net Sales
$ 195,414
$ 174,259
$ 316,460
$ 283,758
Adjusted EBITDA margin
51%
53%
43%
42%
(a)
Adjustment to reflect non-recurring expenses incurred related to business combination with Perimeter Solutions.
(b)
Adjustment to reflect changes in contingent consideration to prior owners of LaderaTech, an acquired business in 2020.
(c)
Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations.
(d)
Adjustment to reflect deferred compensation resulting from the Ironman Acquisition in 2019.
