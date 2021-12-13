SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Instadose Pharma Corp. - INSD

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: INSD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Instadose and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 24, 2021, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Instadose Pharma disclosed that "[o]n November 23, 2021, the Company was notified by the SEC that it had ordered, pursuant to Section 12(k) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that trading in the securities of [Instadose Pharma] is suspended for the period from 9:30 a.m. EDT on November 24, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. EDT on December 8, 2021." Instadose Pharma advised investors that the SEC's order specifically stated that "it appears to the [SEC] that the public interest and the protection of investors require a suspension in the trading of [Instadose Pharma] securities . . . because of questions and concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about Instadose Pharma in the marketplace, including: (1) significant increases in the stock price and share volume unsupported by the company's assets and financial information; (2) trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person of Instadose Pharma; and (3) the operations of Instadose Pharma's Canadian affiliate."

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP