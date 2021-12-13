EASE LAST-MINUTE SHOPPING WITH GIFT IDEAS FROM CASIO

DOVER, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With only a few weeks before the end of the holiday season, time is running out for last-minute shoppers to find meaningful gifts that will arrive in time. For the perfectionists, indecisive, extremely busy or picky shoppers – whatever the challenge is – make last-minute shopping an easy one-stop experience with Casio. If you order from Casio by 2:00 p.m. EST on December 14 (economy), December 15 (premium ground), December 17 (express), or December 20 (next day), your gifts will arrive by Christmas.

Casio logo (PRNewsfoto/Casio America, Inc.)

For Aspiring Musicians

Fit for players of any skill level and even the youngest musicians, the ultra-portable Casiotone CT-S1 features 61 full-size keys and over 60 studio-quality tones. Users can connect the CT-S1 with Casio's free Chordana Play app for advanced functionality, and with the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth® MIDI/audio adapter, the unit can be used as a Bluetooth speaker when connected to any PC, Mac, iOS or Android device. For added portability and ideal for outdoor playing, the CT-S1 features strap pins and can be powered with six AA batteries. The CT-S1 (MSRP: $199.99) is available in three color variations (white, black and red). To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit CasioMusicGear.com .

For Her

For the trendsetters on your gift list, Casio offers the A1000MCG-9VT for elevated looks and the BA110PL-7A1 for BABY-G lovers. The Vintage A1000MCG-9VT combines style with functionality and passes the test of time. With a rose gold finish, mother of pearl dial and mesh band, this timepiece will make a lasting impression this holiday season and for years to come. The A1000MCG-9VT features a digital display, a super LED light for nighttime display and a daily alarm. Retailing for $150, the A1000MCG-9VT is available for purchase at Vintage.Casio.com .

The BABY-G BA110PL-7A1 features a colorful design with a trendy polarized paint finish on the case and band for a soft aurora-like effect, as well as an analog-digital dial featuring polarized pastel hues that change color depending on the viewing angle. The BA110PL-7A1 ($120) is shock resistant, 100-meter water resistant and equipped with an LED light, five daily alarms, countdown timer, stopwatch and more. For additional information on Casio's BABY-G collection of timepieces, please visit BABY-G.com .

For Him

The EDIFICE ECBS100D-2A is the ideal gift for the male watch lover who appreciates a clean, sleek timepiece. The ECBS100D-2A (MSRP: $260) features a slim stainless-steel case and band paired with a blue mesh-like dial inspired by the grille of motor-sports cars, delivering a subtle touch of color to compliment any look. The unit is equipped with Tough Solar Technology and Smartphone Link connectivity via the EDIFICE Connected app to offer precise timekeeping, easily manage World Time, alarm settings and much more. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit EDIFICE.Casio.com .

The PRO TREK PRTB70 makes a great gift for the adventure seeker on your list. The series offers essential features to help navigate any adventure. Its quad sensor technology allows users to track steps, detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude and temperature variations. In addition, when connected to the PRO TREK Connected app via Bluetooth®, users can view outdoor specific features including route log, location indicator and calories burned, plus access fishing specific features including finding the best fishing sites around the world. The PRTB70 (MSRP: $240) is available in black, blue, and green. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com .

