Blue Ridge Bank Named Top 10 USDA B&I Lender

RICHMOND, Va. , Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), is pleased to announce its inclusion to the top 10 commercial lender list by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. This accomplishment designates Blue Ridge Bank as one of the leading 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture lenders by volume for its Business & Industry (B&I) guaranteed loan program.

The results were announced at the National Rural Lenders Association conference in Washington, D.C. in November. Blue Ridge Bank provided over $40 million in USDA loans for projects in rural communities. More than 180 commercial lenders have partnered with the USDA to invest over $1 billion in rural communities and businesses.

"Blue Ridge Bank is dedicated to helping rural businesses obtain the needed capital to grow and create jobs in their local communities," said Brian K. Plum, President and CEO of Blue Ridge Bank. "USDA's loan programs empower businesses to take advantage of assistance for projects while creating jobs and stimulating rural economies."

This recognition is in addition to other recent acknowledgements Blue Ridge Bank has received. The bank was named the "Best Small Bank in Virginia" in Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Banks 2022. Newsweek's ranking recognizes the financial institutions that best serve their customers' needs in each state. Blue Ridge Bank was recognized as the #1 small bank in Virginia.

Additionally, Blue Ridge Bank recently received a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. The 5-star rating denotes a "Superior" rating.

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. Visit mybrb.bank to learn more.

