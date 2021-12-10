Big Oak Ranch Multiplies Impact through Planting Oaks, Building a Network of Christian Homes for Children In Need

SPRINGVILLE, Ala., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Oak Ranch is excited to announce the release of Planting Oaks – an initiative that resources and equips like-minded ministries as they establish Christian homes for abused, neglected and abandoned children. With over 3.5 million children in the United States needing intervention on their behalf, Big Oak Ranch is extending nearly 5 decades worth of experience, insight and resources to assist other ministries who share their same passion and mission for providing loving, traditional, long-term homes to children who've experienced the worst of life.

"As much as we would love for every abused, neglected and abandoned child to call Big Oak home, we realize the unrealistic nature of that. But, we also realize a path to strategic, sustainable, increased impact. There are so many people across the country wanting to help these children, but don't know where to begin, or they are facing what is often an overwhelming endeavor," said Erin Woods, Planting Oaks Director, Big Oak Ranch. "Through our experience, we want to help our Planting Oaks partners avoid mistakes, we want to guide them through the process of structuring and encourage them along the way."

Over the past three years, more than 70 pioneering individuals or established ministries have reached out to Big Oak Ranch, bringing Planting Oaks to life. Already, more than 1,000 children are served through 70 Planting Oaks partners across 27 states. Planting Oaks is offered at no cost and typically partners with individuals or groups working with young people in four major organizational categories:

Long-term residential care

Long-term placement for children out of human trafficking

Long-term foster care communities

Transitional living for those aging out of foster care

Some of the resources offered through Planting Oaks are monthly mentoring sessions, two-day onsite trainings, collaborative networking opportunities, documentation and resources that reflect Big Oak's policies and best practices, and much more.

For inquiries, you can visit BigOak.org/plantingoaks or email Erin Woods at ewoods@bigoak.org.

About Big Oak Ranch

Founded in 1974, Big Oak Ranch exists to meet the needs of abused, neglected and abandoned children by giving them a solid, Christian home and a chance to realize and fulfill God's plan for their lives.

Big Oak Boys' Ranch sits on 474 acres of farmland just outside of Gadsden, Alabama. Big Oak Girls' Ranch sits on 325 acres in Springville, Alabama.

Through the mission of Big Oak, our children find a loving family, with a Christian couple who serve as mom & dad and six to eight siblings of different ages. Our children, who have suffered some of the worst that life has to offer, find a chance, a true home where they can experience love, safety and belonging. At Big Oak Ranch, our children get an exceptional K-12 education, along with spiritual, professional, and personal life preparation that sits alongside college or trade school. They find the guidance and examples they need to grow into godly men and women. And, we help them stay connected to each other and to the Big Oak family. The impact spans generations as our children learn how to create healthy, loving families of their own one day.

