Altus Power, Inc. Rings NYSE Opening Bell on December 10, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its initial public listing, Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) ("Altus Power" or the "Company"), a market-leading clean electrification company, rang the Opening Bell to commence the day's trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). A replay of the ceremony can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/showcase/7909438?video=655326315

"We are proud to celebrate Altus Power's listing on the NYSE – marking the beginning of Altus Power's new chapter as a public company, and the continuation of our mission to expand access to clean electrification across the U.S.," said Gregg Felton, Co-CEO of Altus Power. "I'd also like to commend all of our employees on their incredible efforts resulting in this milestone. We are truly excited for what's in store for Altus Power, as our team continues to help our customers reduce emissions and the world economy to decarbonize."

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired over 350 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "may", "plan", "outlook", "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to Altus Power's future prospects, developments and business strategies as well as its future results of operations, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These statements are based on Altus Power's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Altus Power's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability of Altus Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, business partners, suppliers and agents and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Altus Power may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors; (4) the impact of COVID-19 on Altus Power's business; (5) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Altus Power or its directors or officers; and (6) the failure to realize anticipated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments.

