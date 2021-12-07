Kaltura and Verbit Expand Partnership to Increase Access to Video Captioning Renowned video technology platform Kaltura and captioning leader Verbit broaden their partnership to provide across-the-board video captioning in the era of virtual events, remote work and learning

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verbit , the world's leading transcription and captioning company, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud. With Verbit, Kaltura's customers in the education and corporate industries enjoy advanced, accurate captions and searchable video capabilities, which bring Kaltura's video and audio experiences to new heights.

COVID-19 prompted a quick and massive shift to virtual events, online learning and remote work, dramatically increasing the need for professional digital transcription and captioning solutions that improve comprehension, while also meeting accessibility needs and regulations. This shift will continue to fuel growing industry and consumer expectations that all video and audio content be accessible and actionable.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has moved our in-person lectures to virtual ones, accurate transcriptions and captions have never been of greater importance," said Mark Nichols, Senior Director of Universal Design and Accessible Technologies at Virginia Tech, which utilizes Kaltura for its remote classes. "Even when the pandemic is behind us, accurate captions will remain vital, ensuring that all lectures are accessible, inclusive and engaging for students."

Through this partnership, Kaltura is offering Verbit's functionalities, such as Adaptive Automatic Speech Recognition, to Kaltura customers.

"Driven by major global shifts toward remote engagement, video has rapidly become mission-critical across many industries, and as such, the need for video accessibility and searchability have increased accordingly," said Zohar Babin, EVP Platform & Growth at Kaltura. "Our partnership with Verbit enables Kaltura customers to provide accessible content to all their users, without compromising on quality across languages."

Verbit's transcription and captioning platform leverages a unique hybrid model of Artificial Intelligence (AI) – specifically Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) – and a network of 35,000 human transcribers to achieve over 99% accuracy and turnaround times 10x faster than the industry standard. Verbit's leading AI technology transcribes speakers regardless of accent, detects domain-specific terms and filters out background noises and echoes.

"We're thrilled to bring our collaboration with Kaltura to the next level, servicing world-class universities and corporations of all types and sizes," said Jacques Botbol, Vice President of Marketing at Verbit. "This is a strong vote of confidence in our technology from a leading, innovative video provider. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we bring transcripts and captions of the highest quality to Kaltura's customers."

Verbit is the world's leading interactive transcription and captioning platform for the media, higher education, legal, corporate and government verticals. The company's in-house, AI-based Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) technology, coupled with its human transcriber network, offers customers high-quality, word-for-word, interactive and collaborative transcripts and captions. Verbit's solutions reach 99.9% accuracy levels and deliver industry-leading turnaround time (10X faster than industry standards). Businesses, legal agencies, universities and others can leverage Verbit's customizable solution, which meets ADA, FCC, and privacy compliance standards. Verbit has over 470 employees based in New York, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Palo Alto, Canada, Tel Aviv and Kyiv and employs over 600 captioners and more than 35,000 transcribers globally. Learn more: https://verbit.ai.

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

