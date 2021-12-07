Domino's® Announces Senior Vice President Promotions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is announcing the promotions of Kate Trumbull, Christopher Thomas-Moore and Juan Joachin to senior vice president, effective immediately.

"These three individuals have been instrumental in bringing growth and innovation to Domino's in their respective areas," said Ritch Allison, Domino's CEO. "Their promotions are well-deserved, and I can't wait to see the positive impact they'll continue bringing to the brand."

In Trumbull's new role as senior vice president – brand and product innovation, she will oversee advertising, media, product innovation, and national sales. She was named vice president of advertising in 2017, after serving as director of digital marketing and director of loyalty. Trumbull joined Domino's in 2011 from Procter & Gamble. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

As Domino's senior vice president – customer and store experience, Thomas-Moore will lead digital experience and loyalty, retail technology, delivery technology, operation innovations, and international digital marketing. He previously served as Domino's vice president of digital marketing, media and product innovation. Thomas-Moore joined the company in 2018 from Extended Stay America and holds a bachelor's degree in political science from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

As the newly named senior vice president – finance, Joachin will oversee financial support and business insights of Domino's supply chain, corporate-owned store division, franchise operations, development, marketing, and analytics and insights functions. He previously served as Domino's vice president of finance operations. Joachin joined Domino's in 2018 from Dawn Foods LLC. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Universidad del Valle de Mexico and an MBA from Universidad Autonoma de Queretaro in Mexico.

