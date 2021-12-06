Sokoman Minerals Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th

Sokoman invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF), a discovery-oriented company focused on the exploration of gold projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canda, today announced that the company's President & CEO Tim Froude will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th, 2021.

DATE: December 9th, 2021

TIME: 2:30pm EST

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Recently, the Company and partner Benton Resources Inc. announced a potentially significant lithium discovery on the Golden Hope JV property with chip sample results in excess of 2% Li₂O from the Kraken Pegmatite Field that has grown in size to over 2 km in strike length and up to 1.2 km in apparent width. The alliance partners are completing LiDAR and air photo drone surveys over the pegmatite swarm, as well as detailed mapping and sampling with additional assays pending.

Sokoman now controls, independently and through the Benton alliance, over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims – 1500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, in Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The Company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the Company has a 100%-interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project which has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

