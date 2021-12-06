Eyeris Wins Best Cockpit of the Future Technology Award and Demonstrates at CES2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeris Technologies, Inc., a world leader in automotive in-cabin sensing AI, announced today that it has won the prestigious Informa Tech Automotive Award in the Best Cockpit of the Future Product/Service of the Year category at the 2021 Automotive Tech Week conference in Detroit.

Eyeris’ world leading in-cabin sensing and monitoring AI wins the first ever Best Cockpit of the Future Technology Award in November 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. Eyeris’ technology enables human behavior understanding, object recognition and surface classification through sensor fusion, for optimized safety and comfort. Eyeris combines data from interior RGBIR image sensors, radars and thermal imagers with efficient inference using a wide range of automotive-grade processors, and modern AI chips.

Eyeris Continues to Lead Innovation Using AI for Automotive Cockpit of the Future

The Informa Tech Automotive Awards, formerly known as TU-Automotive Awards, celebrate innovation, achievement, and collaboration within automotive tech, to further the acknowledgment of outstanding contributions to the industry. These highly-anticipated awards are selected based on rigorous criteria set forth by an expert judging panel, supported by the Wards Auto and Wards Intelligence editorial and analyst teams within the Informa Tech Automotive Group.

"We created for the first time the Best Cockpit of Future Technology Award this year, and congratulate Eyeris for being the winner in this new category at the 2021 Automotive Tech Week," comments Caroline Hicks, Director, Events, Automotive, organizer of the Informa Tech Automotive Awards. "This is the 2nd award for Eyeris with us, and a strong testament for its innovation journey throughout the years in the automotive in-cabin sensing and monitoring industry."

"Eyeris continues to cement its leading position in the cockpit artificial intelligence (AI) industry through constant innovation, with its world's first in-cabin sensor fusion AI and robust AI models that adhere to global NCAP and functional safety standards, while ensuring efficient inference and flexible interior image sensor locations," said Modar Alaoui, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eyeris. "With a safety-comfort-convenience approach, we built in-cabin understanding AI technologies that are paving the way for the automotive industry towards a safer, more dynamic Cockpit of the Future. Today's in-cabin monitoring solutions are deficient, limited to 2D perception; and most importantly, fail to fully understand occupants' overall behavior while taking the rest of the interior environment into context," added Alaoui.

Eyeris Partners with Leading Automotive Hardware Companies on Reference Designs and Demonstrations at CES 2022

Using automotive-grade RGB-IR image sensors and high-performance computer-vision AI chips (SoCs), Eyeris and its hardware partners have created various in-cabin sensing reference designs. These integrations help reduce risk to OEMs and Tier1, while accelerating time to market in delivering substantial in-cabin safety, comfort, and convenience benefits to the automotive industry.

Eyeris will demonstrate these reference design integrations by-invitation-only to automotive OEMs and Tier1 customers, at its suite and in its demonstration vehicle at the Westgate Las Vegas during CES 2022. Some of Eyeris' automotive semiconductor and sensor partners will also showcase Eyeris' in-cabin sensing AI in their solutions respectively at CES2022.

Automakers and tier-1 suppliers such as Ford, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, Bosch and Veoneer have licensed Eyeris in-cabin sensing AI solutions. Eyeris expects its in-cabin sensing AI software portfolio to go into vehicle mass production in late 2022.

About Eyeris

Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., along with its R&D lab, Eyeris is a world leader in vision-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) software for automotive in-cabin sensing, and pioneer of the world's first in-cabin sensor fusion AI. For efficient inference, Eyeris uses a wide range of automotive-grade AI-enabled processors, as well as modern AI chips. Eyeris is a winner of several automotive awards at the Informa Tech Automotive Awards and the AutoSens Awards for the last seven years, including "Best Cockpit of Future Technology," "Most Innovative In-Cabin Perception Application," "Best Automotive Safety System," and "Best Product for driver and occupants monitoring AI." Eyeris holds the world's largest in-cabin dataset for vehicle interior monitoring solutions. Visit www.eyeris.ai.

