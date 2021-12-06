Considering Buying Bitcoin, Ariva, Shiba Inu, Micropets, or The Sandbox?

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical Crypto Alerts for BTC, ARV, SHIB, PETS, and SAND.
Click a link below for an in-depth cryptocurrency analysis report to see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary ranking system rates these cryptocurrencies.
- BTC:
https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=1&symbol=btc&prnumber=12062021-1
- ARV:
https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=11541&symbol=arv&prnumber=12062021-1
- SHIB:
https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=5994&symbol=shib&prnumber=12062021-1
- PETS:
https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=12973&symbol=pets&prnumber=12062021-1
- SAND:
https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-crypto?cmcid=6210&symbol=sand&prnumber=12062021-1
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
InvestorsObserver's Crypto Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each cryptocurrency is evaluated based on risk, short-term technical, long-term technical, volatility, and sentiment factors. Each rank provides the needed information to determine a cryptocurrency's overall suitability for potential investment.
InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks, options, and cryptocurrency.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE InvestorsObserver