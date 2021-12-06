CentralNic Group Acquires NameAction, Expands Business Operations in Latin America to Bolster Growth

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the fastest-growing company in the domain name industry, with over 45 million domains using its platforms, is pleased to announce it has acquired a leading domain services provider in Latin America, NameAction.

CentralNic Group PLC

Established in 1997 in Santiago, Chile, NameAction provides digital services that include registration, management and protection of domain names in Latin America, the Caribbean and the rest of the world.

NameAction will form the base for all CentralNic Group's business operations in LatAm, giving it direct presence in this rapidly-growing digital market. As a result, companies of all sizes, governmental organisations and NGOs in Latin America will have for the first time the same quality of digital services currently enjoyed by some of the largest companies in the US and Europe. CentralNic Group provides a wide variety of industry-leading products and services, such as domain portfolio management, online brand protection,online marketing and monetisation.

In addition to that, LatAm Registries will for the first time be serviced by the world's best and most experienced registry software, managed service, policy and DNS providers - provided by native Spanish speakers located in Latin America.

NameAction's 24 years of experience and deep knowledge of the domain market in Latin America will help CentralNic further enhance its operations throughout the region and provide its clients with access to the full suite of CentralNic's state-of-the-art products and services. CentralNic will continue expanding its team of experts based in Latin America to support its clients in the region by leveraging the Group's unique industry expertise and proprietary technology.

Ben Crawford, CentralNic Group CEO, commented: "We are delighted to welcome NameAction, the oldest company that specializes in domain names in South and Central America and the Caribbean, into our growing family of brands. The years of experience accumulated by the NameAction team, their outstanding expertise, professionalism and established business relationships will allow CentralNic to bring our industry-leading services and products to even more customers in this dynamic and rapidly growing region.

This acquisition reaffirms CentralNic's strategy to provide comprehensive end-to-end digital domain name and online brand protection services to corporate clients, globally. Latin America remains one of the fastest adopters of digital transformation in the world, and CentralNic is excited to extend its support to the region's businesses and individuals in their digital journey.

We aim to establish CentralNic as an established leader in Latin America's Internet Services industry, and I am confident that this dynamic region will become one of the main drivers of our Group's global growth in the near future."

Juan Enrique Sánchez, President and founder of NameAction, added: "Our company has had the honour of supporting the rapid growth of Latin America's digital economy for over two decades. By becoming part of CentralNic Group, we have an exceptional opportunity to take our capability to serve our customers in the region to a whole new level, bringing CentralNic's state-of-the-art suite of products and its combined global expertise from its operations in over 190 countries to businesses in South and Central America. I am excited to usher in this new chapter of NameAction's long history as a leading provider of Internet services in Latin America."

About CentralNic

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global tech company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence and to win customers and earn revenues online. The Company complements its organic growth with target acquisitions of cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay per use basis. For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

