BlueRush to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

TORONTO, December 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BlueRush Inc. (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce they will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Wednesday December 8th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush, will be hosting the 30-minute presentation and answering questions from investors. Following the presentation, he will be available for 1 on 1 meetings.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday December 8th, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43667

If you would like to book 1 on 1 meetings with BlueRush, and to watch BlueRush's presentation, please register for the virtual event here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here: https://canada.snn.network/

If you cannot make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://canada.snn.network/agenda

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com .

About SNN

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend – all here on SNN Network.

