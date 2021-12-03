Secura Bio Announces Copiktra® (duvelisib) Strategic Focus On T-cell Lymphoma And Voluntary U.S. Withdrawal Of The Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Indication

Secura Bio Announces Copiktra® (duvelisib) Strategic Focus On T-cell Lymphoma And Voluntary U.S. Withdrawal Of The Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Indication

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secura Bio, Inc. (Secura Bio) - (www.securabio.com), an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies, has voluntarily withdrawn the U.S. COPIKTRA indication for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies. The relapsed or refractory FL indication received accelerated approval in September 2018 with the requirement that an additional confirmatory trial be conducted in order for the product to be granted full approval.

Secura Bio, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Secura Bio, Inc.)

After a Secura Bio strategic assessment of COPIKTRA and subsequent consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company made the determination that the current treatment landscape for FL patients in the U.S. and the logistics, cost and timing of the post-marketing requirements (PMR) for COPIKTRA in FL was no longer merited. Secura Bio has determined that a more prudent application of future effort and resource is in new applications for T-cell lymphoma where initial data appear encouraging. The company is looking forward to working with the FDA and gaining guidance regarding an appropriate regulatory and clinical plan.

This is a business decision and is not related to any changes in either the efficacy or safety associated with COPIKTRA. This decision impacts only the relapsed or refractory FL indication in the U.S. and does not affect other approved indications for COPIKTRA in the U.S. and other countries, including the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) after at least two prior therapies.

Secura Bio will work with the FDA over the coming weeks to complete the label revision process, including notification of U.S. healthcare professionals in a timely manner about the label change. Patients in the U.S. being treated with COPIKTRA for relapsed or refractory FL should discuss their care with their healthcare provider. Patients, or their healthcare providers, who have questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Secura Bio at (805) 479-7793 for assistance. Secura Bio patient support specialists can help answer questions, including insurance coverage and reimbursement options.

About COPIKTRA (duvelisib)

COPIKTRA is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and the first United States FDA approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, two enzymes known to help support the growth and survival of malignant cells. PI3K signaling may lead to the proliferation of malignant cells and is thought to play a role in the formation and maintenance of a supportive tumor microenvironment. COPIKTRA is indicated in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies.. COPIKTRA is also being developed for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), for which it has received Fast Track designation in the United States. COPIKTRA is being investigated in combination with other agents across several types of solid and hematologic malignancies, through investigator-sponsored studies. For more information on COPIKTRA, please visit www.COPIKTRA.com. Information about duvelisib clinical trials can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT COPIKTRA

WARNING: FATAL AND SERIOUS TOXICITIES: INFECTIONS, DIARRHEA OR COLITIS, CUTANEOUS REACTIONS, and PNEUMONITIS

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning

Fatal and/or serious infections occurred in 31% (4% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infection. Withhold COPIKTRA if infection is suspected.

Fatal and/or serious diarrhea or colitis occurred in 18% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for the development of severe diarrhea or colitis. Withhold COPIKTRA.

Fatal and/or serious cutaneous reactions occurred in 5% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Withhold COPIKTRA.

Fatal and/or serious pneumonitis occurred in 5% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for pulmonary symptoms and interstitial infiltrates. Withhold COPIKTRA.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

COPIKTRA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) after at least two prior therapies.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hepatotoxicity: Monitor hepatic function.

Neutropenia: Monitor blood counts.

Embryo-Fetal toxicity: COPIKTRA can cause fetal harm. Advise patients of potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) are diarrhea or colitis, neutropenia, rash, fatigue, pyrexia, cough, nausea, upper respiratory infection, pneumonia, musculoskeletal pain, and anemia.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

CYP3A inducers: Avoid co-administration with strong CYP3A inducers.

CYP3A inhibitors: Monitor for COPIKTRA toxicities when co-administered with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Reduce COPIKTRA dose to 15 mg twice daily when co-administered with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

CYP3A substrates: Monitor for signs of toxicities when co-administering COPIKTRA with sensitive CYP3A substrates.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed.

To report Adverse Reactions, contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 (1-800-332-1088) or www.fda.gov/medwatch and Secura Bio at 1-800-9SECURA (1-844-973-2872).

About Secura Bio, Inc.

Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit www.securabio.com

Related Links

https://www.securabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Secura Bio, Inc.