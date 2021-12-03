Bitdefender Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms in North America

Distinctions on Product Technology, Ease of Use and Support Are Based on Direct Customer Feedback from Real Deployments

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, was named a Customers' Choice in North America in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP).¹ In addition, the company was named a Strong Performer for EPP globally and for the midsized enterprise market.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services written and read by IT professionals and technology decision makers. The Voice of the Customer is a document aggregating peer reviews on a specific market segment that can help aid with purchasing decisions based on insightful, unbiased and validated customer feedback.

2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Endpoint Protection Platforms highlights include:

Bitdefender named a North America Customers' Choice for EPP.

Bitdefender named a Strong Performer for EPP globally and for midsize enterprises.

Ninety-four percent of Bitdefender customers recommend its EPP platform.

Bitdefender reviews received four or five stars (out of five) 99 percent of the time.

Bitdefender EPP achieved an overall rating of 4.6 (out of five) which meets or exceeds the market average.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews were based on Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra, the company's unified security platform for EPP, Endpoint Detection and Response and advanced risk analytics, and Bitdefender Enterprise Security, which provides multi-layered security for physical, virtual, and cloud environments.

"We believe Bitdefender's distinction as a Gartner Peer Insights North America Customer's Choice' for Endpoint Protection Platforms demonstrates how we effectively help customers solve cybersecurity challenges and build greater cyber resilience," said Steve Kelley, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "In cybersecurity, the endpoint remains a critical battleground, and we're proud to receive this recognition in endpoint protection where we are acknowledged globally as a true pioneer and innovator."

Quotes from Bitdefender EPP customers that contributed to the Customers' Choice distinction:

"Incredibly Comprehensive and Effective Endpoint Security in One Package"

"We have been using GravityZone Enterprise on premises since 2016. It has been extremely effective and reliable. I have deployed and managed the offerings from most enterprise security vendors over the last 20 years and it's the first time I've been happy. Major upgrades have been painless. Support is A+ and the endpoint client is comprehensive, non-intrusive and lightweight."

System Administrator II, Education

"Simple and Efficient Protection for our Dense Virtualization Environments"

"GravityZone is a very efficient means to provide endpoint protection for our virtualized workloads. It integrates easily with VMware to minimize resource usage in dense virtual environments without compromising security. In addition, Bitdefender has a VERY responsive support organization and when we have needed to engage engineering they have been quick to respond as well."

Systems Architect, Manufacturing

"Very Good Hands on Company"

"Customer support and training has been outstanding. Support personnel respond rapidly and in a very helpful manner when contacted. They also provided great follow-up."

Senior IT Analyst, Government

¹Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, November 25th, 2021

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, business, and government environments, Bitdefender is the industry's trusted expert* for eliminating threats, protecting privacy and data, and enabling cyber resiliency. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers 400 new threats each minute and validates 30 billion threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com .

*Bitdefender has ranked #1 in 61% of all tests by AV-Comparatives March 2018 to September 2021 for real-world protection, performance, malware protection & advanced threat protection.

