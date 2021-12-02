EMD Electronics at SEMICON West 2021 Executives to present on future of electronics, semiconductor materials, smart manufacturing, supply chain, diversity and sustainability topics

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, today announced several presentations at the hybrid SEMICON West 2021. These presentations are free to view online with a virtual pass.

EMD Electronics (PRNewsfoto/EMD Electronics)

Tuesday, December 7

Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Electronics, will present a keynote "Accelerate and Disrupt–Shaping the Future of Electronics" at 10:55-11:25 am PT.

Abishek Aggarwal, Director Supply Chain Planning at EMD Electronics, will present "Pandemic Post Mortem—Implications on Semiconductor Materials Supply Chains" at 11:15-11:35 am PT, TechTALKS Stage.

Wednesday, December 8

Steven Johnston, VP Technology Innovation and Scouting of EMD Electronics, will present "Enabling a Materials Data Ecosystem to Drive Proactive Predictive Analytics on Materials Fab Interactions" at 10:35-10:55 am PT and will participate on a panel "Optimizing Your Manufacturing: Predicting the Smart Way" at 11:55-12:25 pm PT.

Laura Matz, Chief Science and Technology Officer at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Raj Narasimhan, Corporate Vice President, Global Quality at Micron Technology, will present "Creating a Data Ecosystem to Enable End-to-End Advanced Predictive Manufacturing – from Material Supplier to Memory Device Maker" at 2:25-2:45 pm PT.

Adrienne Dawson, Head Of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for North America at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will present "Managing and Nurturing a Diverse Talent Pipeline" at 11:30 am-noon PT.

Kate Dei Cas, SVP, Global Head of Delivery Systems & Services at EMD Electronics, will participate in the "Building the Workforce of the Future: The DEI Imperative" at 2:30-3:30 pm PT in Moscone North, Keynote Stage, Moscone North, Lower Level, Room 24.

Thursday, December 9

Mary Majors, SEMI Sustainability Advisory Council Chairperson and Sustainability Program Manager at EMD Electronics, will participate in a "Sustainable Manufacturing Panel" at 1:35-1:55 pm PT.

Michael Miller, Senior Member, Technical Staff of EMD Electronics, will present a technical session on "Platform for 2D Material Development: Atomic-Scale ALD Processing Approach for High-Quality 2D Materials" at 2:55-3:15 pm PT.

All Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the EMD Group Website. In case you are a resident of the USA or Canada, please go to www.emdgroup.com/subscribe to register for your online subscription to this service as our geo-targeting requires new links in the e-mail. You may later change your selection or discontinue this service.

About EMD Electronics

EMD Electronics is the North American electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. EMD Electronics' portfolio covers a broad range of products and solutions, including high-tech materials and solutions for the semiconductor industry as well as liquid crystals and OLED materials for displays and effect pigments for coatings and cosmetics. Today, EMD Electronics has approximately 2,000 employees around the country, with regional offices in Tempe (AZ) and Philadelphia (PA). For more information, please visit www.emd-electronics.com.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics. Around 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2020, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 17.5 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

tiffany.elle@emdgroup.com

602-282-1000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EMD Electronics