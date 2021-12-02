Attendees Will Learn How to Set Up and Configure Highly Available SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) Between Containers In Google Cloud Platform

DH2i and Pythian to Present Live Webinar, "Highly Available SQL Server AGs in Google Kubernetes Engine" Attendees Will Learn How to Set Up and Configure Highly Available SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) Between Containers In Google Cloud Platform

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced a live webinar titled, "Highly Available SQL Server AGs in Google Kubernetes Engine" featuring Pythian's Sandeep Arora, Cloud Infrastructure Architect.

When:

Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 11am-12pm PT / 2-3pm ET

Why Attend:

According to a recent survey, 35% of organizations running containers in the public cloud are doing so in Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Given Google's background orchestrating containers at scale—after all, they created Kubernetes in the first place—it's no surprise that GCP and its feature-rich Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) are used by a large percentage of the container community.

In 2017, Microsoft released full container support for SQL Server. This positioned SQL Server perfectly to take advantage of the feature set that GKE has to offer. In this technical how-to session, Pythian's Sandeep Arora will walk attendees through how to set up and configure a highly available SQL Server Availability Group (AG) between containers on GKE. He'll show you how to:

Create the GCP resources

Deploy the container and container resources

Create and manage a highly available SQL Server availability group

Learn more and register here:

https://dh2i.com/webinars/highly-available-sql-server-ags-in-google-kubernetes-engine-featuring-sandeep-arora/

About Sandeep Arora, Cloud Infrastructure Architect, Pythian:

Sandeep Arora has done some serious tech stuff. Sandeep stands at the forefront of the fastest moving technology trend: Cloud Services & DevOps. He has spent the past ten years evangelizing from a role in database administration to trying to automate everything using PowerShell to doing some stuff in the DevOps world to becoming a Cloud Infrastructure Architect in AWS, Azure, GCP and OCI. If he is not watching any video tutorials or helping a customer put out fires, then you can find him at the gym.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

