Build-A-Bear Workshop Well Prepared For Holiday Shopping Fun With Wide Selection Of Furry Friends, Gifts And Home Décor Retail-tainment company expects teddy bears to be under the tree with proactive management of global supply chain to provide guests the joy of a making a personalized furry friend

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday shopping season upon us, Build-A-Bear Workshop is prepared to deliver its beloved, personalized, one-of-a-kind experience to kids of all ages this holiday season. The company recently reported that it's proactive management of the global supply chain challenges that have negatively impacted the toy industry, has positioned it to be well prepared with a wide selection of furry friends for guests.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop)

Build-A-Bear management recently announced that inventory will be up compared to the same time in prior year, given its acceleration of seasonal order placements and the increased order quantities for core products and evergreen merchandise collections.

"We are delighted to welcome guests to Build-A-Bear this holiday season to make a special personalized teddy bear. Our team has done a great job mitigating supply chain disruptions to keep our products moving as efficiently as possible with the goal of having plenty of furry friends available at our Workshop locations and at buildabear.com so we can continue to deliver the family tradition of creating heartfelt holiday memories for our guests. From furry friends to holiday décor and collectibles, we are committed to having product available throughout the season to support the business momentum that we have seen thus far in 2021," said Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President & Chief Executive Officer.

No matter how or where someone chooses to shop, Build-A-Bear Workshop is dedicated to delivering joy and adding special moments to this holiday season. Celebrate the fun of making a holiday tradition of visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop for the experience of making a new furry friend or creating personalized "gifts with heart."

Enjoy great value online at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, which offers a curated range of products that makes it easy to find the perfect gift this holiday season. The online Bear Builder tool is a convenient way to make unique, customized furry friends and bring the fun of Build-A-Bear in home – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony! Or check out the NEW Bear Builder 3D Workshop, a unique animated e-commerce shopping experience that brings furry friends "to life" online with a digitally reimagined retail experience. Include a personalized voice message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend.

Build-A-Bear offers many ways for new furry friends that are ordered online to be delivered! Guests can have their order shipped straight to their home or select the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options for pick up at a local Build-A-Bear Workshop. With delivery by Shipt, furry friends can be delivered the same day that they are ordered!

Build-A-Bear also partnered with Klarna to offer online shoppers the option to "pay in four" spreading the cost the purchase into four interest-free payments and keeping within budget this holiday season! To celebrate this partnership, Klarna and Build-A-Bear Foundation teamed up to donate 10,000 bears to Toys for Tots for children around the United States this Christmas.

More information about Build-A-Bear's assortment of stuffed animals, gifts, events and deals can be found at www.buildabear.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the "Bear-Builder" at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

