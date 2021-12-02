The Board Of Directors Of Integrated Services For Behavioral Health Appoints Samantha Shafer As New CEO

NELSONVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Integrated Services for Behavioral Health (ISBH) announced today, Ms. Samantha Shafer, LISW-S will be the next CEO of the multi-county nonprofit. Ms. Shafer, a highly experienced leader in behavioral health services in Ohio will assume her duties on Monday, December 13, 2021. Ms. Shafer was appointed following a national search, succeeding Mr. Kevin Gillespie after his announced retirement. She has spent her entire career in behavioral health, most recently as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ISBH where she has demonstrated exceptional leadership the last seven years. Ms. Shafer led ISBH staff through expanded tele-health services during the COVID-19 surge, protecting the behavioral health needs of ISBH clients and customers across 14 Ohio counties, and contributing to the financial health of the organization. She also led ISBH through successful Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) which provides international recognition of ISBH's commitment to continually improving services, encouraging feedback, and serving the community.

Samantha Shafer, CEO, Integrated Services for Behavioral Health

Mr. Gillespie observes that, "following a thorough search, our board has chosen the best person to advance the important work we do. Sam is a determined leader and natural collaborator." Board member and search committee chair Randy Leite offers,"While we had a very strong pool of candidates for the position, Sam was the clear choice for the CEO position. The knowledge that she brings to the position and the respect she has garnered from the behavioral health community are extraordinary."

Ms. Shafer is a Governor DeWine-appointed member of the Ohio Children's Services Transformation Advisory Council as well as the Ohio Children's Trust Fund Board of Directors for a term beginning November 12, 2021 and ending July 2, 2024.Ms. Shafer holds a Master of Social Work from Ohio University with a focus on rural healthcare and is a licensed independent Social Worker with supervisory credentials.

Integrated Services for Behavioral Health is a community-minded, forward-thinking organization helping people along the road to health and well-being. We meet people in their homes and communities and help connect them to the resources they need on the path to well-being. We serve Southeastern and Central Ohio with a comprehensive array of behavioral health and other services – working with local partners to promote healthy people and strong communities. www.integratedservices.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrated Services for Behavioral Health