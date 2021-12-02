Betterfly and Chubb Announce Alliance to Offer Wellbeing, Insurance, and Social Impact Solutions across Latin America

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, announced its most recent digital alliance with Betterfly, a Latin America digital benefits platform used by companies to encourage employees' commitments to self-care. The platform rewards healthy habits with charitable donations and life insurance protection that grows at no cost based on lifestyle choices that foster physical, mental, and financial wellbeing.

The announcement was made by Marcos Gunn, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Latin America, and Eduardo della Maggiora, founder and CEO of Betterfly, on December 1st

Betterfly has developed a unique embedded insurance B2B2C model and has chosen Chubb as its preferred insurance provider for Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, and Argentina. Chubb will make Betterfly's membership and benefits platform available to its consumer line insureds in these countries through existing distribution channels. The integration of Chubb's digital insurance into the Betterfly ecosystem uses the capabilities of Chubb Studio, Chubb's global digital product distribution platform.

"We are thrilled to start working together with Chubb to bring our Betterfly Effect to every corner of Latin America. This alliance combines Chubb's global expertise in risk management, data analytics, and superior claims service with our AI-based customer behavioral science to complement our prevention, protection, and purpose solutions. This is a huge step towards scaling our platform throughout the region and to our vision of protecting the future of 100 million people by 2025," said Eduardo della Maggiora, Founder and CEO of Betterfly.

"We are excited by this new digital alliance. Betterfly's wellbeing platform will convert good habits into tangible benefits, combining social purpose with financial protection," said Marcos Gunn, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Latin America. "I am pleased to join efforts with Betterfly for a healthier Latin America and to provide greater access to insurance protection for people, families, and businesses."

Most people in Latin America do not have life insurance coverage. According to a Swiss Re Institute's Report from October 2020, the region had an estimated total mortality protection gap of US$14 trillion. Betterfly is making it easier and more affordable for individuals and companies in Latin America to access financial, insurance, and lifestyle benefits. Integrated with apps like Google Fit, Apple Health, and Strava, the platform tracks members' activities and rewards healthy habits, such as walking, exercising, sleeping, and meditation, with "Better Coins" that can be exchanged for charitable donations, lifestyle rewards, and increased life insurance coverage.

"We are reimagining both product and distribution in the insurance market and, through game mechanics and behavioral science, we are pioneering a new way of bringing financial protection to all, by empowering people to help others and take care of their mental, physical and financial wellbeing," added Mr. della Maggiora.

Chubb's technology, analytics, and data capabilities provide its global partners and their customers with a seamless experience. These capabilities are being utilized in Latin America with partners like Betterfly and in other regions around the world, including Asia and Europe. Specifically, Chubb's global digital product distribution platform, Chubb Studio, allows business partners to quickly and easily add "white label" insurance offers to their existing digital platforms, with significant speed-to-market capabilities. Additionally, it provides a secure and scalable platform with multiple APIs to simplify the process. The platform enables Chubb's partners in retail, e-commerce, banking, fintech, airline, telecommunications, and other industries to add digital insurance options to their product and service offerings, as well as the ability for their customers to submit claims 100% digitally within their ecosystems and platforms.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume, and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength, and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris, and other locations and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About Betterfly

Betterfly, one of Latin America's most valuable insurtech startupi, is a leading technology company that combines wellbeing, insurance, and social purpose with a mission to help people do better, live better, and be better. The company is pioneering a new way of bringing flexible and simple financial protection to all by empowering people to help others and take care of their own mental, physical, and financial wellbeing. Betterfly is making it easier and more affordable for individuals in Latin America to access financial, insurance, and lifestyle benefits and for organizations to provide these benefits to their employees. Its fully digital benefits subscription gives each member smart life insurance coverage. The company leverages its platform to track and rewards members' good habits with charitable donations options and life insurance coverage that grows at no cost. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B-Corp, Betterfly is reimagining insurance with a purpose-driven approach that empowers members to protect their families, communities, and the environment. (https://gobetterfly.com/)

