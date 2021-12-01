St. Luke's Opens Primary Care Practice at Behavioral Health Campus

SELLERSVILLE, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Luke's University Health Network has opened a primary care practice at St. Luke's Penn Foundation – a pioneering innovation in Penn Foundation's area of expertise, the treatment of behavioral health disorders including drug and alcohol addiction.

"We don't know of any other community-based behavioral health center offering this convenient access to medical care, and we are thrilled that this was made possible by our merger with St. Luke's," says Wayne A. Mugrauer, President of St. Luke's Penn Foundation (SLPF).

The pandemic and opioid crisis have combined to swell behavioral health needs nationally. In the 12 months ended in April, more than 100,000 Americans died of overdoses – the first time the number of overdose deaths has exceeded 100,000 in a year, which is more than that of car crashes and gun fatalities combined.

Substance use disorder and other behavioral health issues are often exacerbated by other health issues that are left untreated – a problem that may be better addressed through direct access to primary care.

"Having a primary care physician available on site for the community and SLPF clients who may need to establish a relationship with a physician has been a vision of Penn Foundation's for more than 10 years," Mugrauer says.

The new Sellersville Primary Care practice is being led by Cynthia Martin, DO, an experienced and board-certified family physician who specializes in preventive care, teaches healthy lifestyle choices, and identifies and treats common medical conditions to help manage any chronic conditions. The family practice, which is accepting patients both from SLPF and throughout the community at large, is located at 711 Lawn Avenue, Building 1, Sellersville.

"I approach each patient as an individual with unique life circumstances and unique health issues or concerns," says Dr. Martin. "I want my patients to know that we are in this as a team and, together, we can pave a road to a healthy life. I focus on wellness and promote an active, healthy lifestyle. The more we can focus on wellness, the less we'll have to focus on illness."

Dr. Martin earned her medical degree from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, and she completed her internship and residency at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey. Having worked in the Easton Primary Care Practice prior to coming to Sellersville, Dr. Martin is well-connected to specialists across the St. Luke's University Health Network and makes referrals as needed.

St. Luke's Sellersville Primary Care takes most major commercial insurances and is ready to open weekday and weeknight hours for the community's convenience.

About St. Luke's

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 17,000 employees providing services at 12 hospitals and 300 outpatient sites. With annual net revenue in excess of $2.6 billion, the Network's service area includes 10 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

View original content:

SOURCE St. Luke's University Health Network