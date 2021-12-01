Rosslyn BID Study Finds More Than A Third Of Americans Are Using Alternative Places To Work Besides Just Home And The Office

ROSSLYN, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Rosslyn Business Improvement District (BID) released findings that uncover the different ways in which Americans are choosing to work and collaborate as hybrid work remains the new norm. The survey among more than 1,000 Americans revealed that while more than 70% of employees are going into the office as part of their hybrid work schedules, a third are working outside at coworking spaces, their homes, or rented homes, like Airbnb and VRBO, on other days.

When asked which amenities would encourage workers to go back to work in person or in the office, respondents identified access to coffee, food, and snacks (42%), access to wellness and mental health amenities (36%), more comfortable furniture (35%), and access to outdoor workspaces (33%).

"As we continue to have conversations with business leaders and employees in our own backyard, we realized we were lacking data on how workers were adjusting to work and life after almost two years in the pandemic," said Mary-Claire Burick, President of the Rosslyn BID. "These findings are helping us figure out how to meet the future of work by optimizing the new hybrid workplace, while also balancing employee wellness and productivity. It's our goal that the data is also helpful for other community leaders around the country who are working toward new solutions as the future of work continues to evolve."

The survey also finds that access to an outdoor work space is one of the most beneficial solutions for employees in a hybrid office setting. When it comes to collaboration, a majority of respondents—almost 60%—said they are interested in the opportunity to connect with their co-workers in an outdoor office space during the work week. What's more, three-quarters of respondents said regular access to an outdoor space would not only promote productivity at work, but nine in 10 respondents also agreed that regular access to an outdoor office space would help promote positive mental health.

"'Hybrid' has taken on a new meaning for us—yes people have more flexibility than ever before in where they choose to work, but the way we are viewing hybrid working actually has a lot more to do with new, thoughtful amenities than it does home vs. office," says Jennifer Burns, Executive Vice President of Property Management & Operations at Monday Properties, a dynamic real estate investment firm and industry-leading developer. "In working with our tenants every day, we have adapted how we create spaces based on how they are using them. The BID's data findings are so beneficial to us as we continue creating healthy, safe, and engaging environments in the future."

Methodology:

The Rosslyn BID's survey was conducted online within the United States between October 15-18, 2021, among 1,005 U.S. adults aged 18 and older, including 417 who are employed.

About the Rosslyn BID:

The Rosslyn Business Improvement District (BID) is a designated 17-block mixed-use, urban center in the heart of Rosslyn, Virginia. Through a public/private partnership with Arlington County, the Rosslyn BID provides services for our 25,000 employees, 15,000 residents, and 1.2 million visitors a year to enhance, grow, and connect the neighborhood.

