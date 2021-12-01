OSHA Recognizes UL as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory for In-Building 2-Way Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, announced today that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recognized UL LLC as an OSHA Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) for UL 2524, the Standard for In-building 2-Way Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems. When saving lives depends on reliable communication during emergencies, first responders rely on two-way radios to speak with each other, Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES) can improve wireless communication by enhancing the coverage area and increasing signal strength.

"As first responders are called into large buildings and tall skyscrapers, radio systems sometimes are not equipped to communicate with each other over such great distances," said Allan Sanedrin, a principal engineer for the Fire and Life Safety Signaling Systems team at UL. "When in-building emergency responder radio systems comply with UL 2524, they will perform as intended, helping to improve first responder's safety during emergency situations. With the OSHA recognition of UL 2524, this further communicates this Standard's importance to building managers around the country."

UL has been evaluating ERCES to UL 2524 since the Outline of Investigation's publication on Dec. 21, 2017, and has served as an active member of the Standards Technical Panel that developed UL 2524, since the Standard was first published June 13, 2018. The current second edition of UL 2524, revised Feb. 28, 2019, is a binational Standard for the United States and Canada.

The completed 2021 edition of the International Fire Code and the first draft version of 2021 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1 both include specific requirements for these systems to be certified to UL 2524. NFPA 1225, the Standard for Emergency Services Communications, 2022 Edition, requires ERCES to be certified to UL 2524.

This Standard covers a wide range of in-building two-way radio communication products, including:

Repeaters

Transmitters

Receivers

Signal booster components

Remote annunciators

Operational consoles

Power supplies

Battery charging system components

