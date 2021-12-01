MyCarrier Makes Highly Anticipated Move into the Full Truckload Marketplace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCarrier, developer of MyCarrierTMS, a shipping management platform, announced today that it has expanded its platform capabilities into the Full Truckload (FTL) marketplace. The MyCarrierTMS platform, which has white label partnerships with multiple major carriers, was deployed in 2018 to provide a simple, cost-effective shipping platform for Less Than Truckload (LTL) shippers. Now, FTL shippers will also have access to this automated freight management technology.

The move to FTL is a natural next step for MyCarrier, which was recently recognized in FreightWaves for increasing on-platform shipments by 246% since 2020. The company's rapid growth is highly attributable to the direct connection it establishes between shippers and their capacity providers. With MyCarrier's new release, FTL shippers have access to an expansive digital freight network, which allows optimized quoting, direct data sharing, and enhanced communication with their chosen providers. This capability will provide the same level of efficiency, cost savings, and enhanced customer service that MyCarrier's LTL shippers currently enjoy.

The release of FTL capabilities comes after frequent requests from both MyCarrier shippers and carrier partners. A recent survey revealed that a vast majority of MyCarrier customers would ship FTL through the platform, if given the opportunity. MyCarrier CEO, Michael Bookout, said he is excited that "FTL shippers will now benefit from the same efficiencies and visibility that LTL customers have enjoyed for the last few years. Any time we can give our users something they've been asking for, it's a win."

MyCarrier CRO and industry veteran, Tommy Barnes, recognizes that expanding into the FTL marketplace is the company's next step in providing "a full supply chain technology solution." According to Barnes, "Adding Full Truckload capabilities to our platform has always been a priority. We really wanted to respond to our customers' needs for flexibility and visibility, which we've done by expanding to our incumbent carrier partners. This will provide our shippers with access to an extensive digital freight network, right at their fingertips."

For more information about MyCarrier or Full Truckload capabilities, visit mycarrier.io/full-truckload.

MyCarrier, a transformative shipping management platform, has partnered with the industry's largest carriers to provide unprecedented efficiencies and value-based visibility. Using innovative API technology, the MyCarrierTMS platform connects shippers directly to their carriers, creating a frictionless end-to-end shipping process. MyCarrier's rapid growth is predicted to continue as the company releases innovative features and products, such as QuickShip and ERP Integration. For more information on MyCarrier, visit MyCarrier.io.





