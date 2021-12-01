MarketCast Names Carmen Palmer Chief Product Officer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketCast today announced the appointment of Carmen Palmer to its senior leadership team as its first Chief Product Officer. In this new role for MarketCast, Palmer will be responsible for building upon MarketCast's world-class research, insights, and data science foundation to deliver a powerful portfolio of new data-driven, scalable products and services to serve the world's top media companies, sports leagues, and brands.

MarketCast appoints Carmen Palmer as first Chief Product Officer. The former NBCUniversal product leader will be tasked with developing new products that fuse big data and traditional research together to grow fandom for the world's top media companies, sports leagues, and brands.

Palmer to lead all product management and development as MarketCast's first Chief Product Officer.

"We believe the future of research and analytics will be powered by fusing primary research methodologies with big data sources and technology, and Carmen's addition to our leadership team fast tracks our efforts and vision," said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast. "Carmen's experience managing large product teams inside big media businesses, and working against tough deadlines with multiple data partners, makes her the perfect fit for our growing team and roadmap."

Palmer joins MarketCast from NBCUniversal, where she spent the last several years on NBC's Content Distribution Digital Products team developing and launching content initiatives and data and analytics tools on the broadcast and streaming sides of the business. Most recently, she oversaw the development and launch of NBC's platform for distributing 2020 Tokyo Olympics content to millions of cable TV viewers. Before NBCU, Palmer was at Yahoo! for nearly a decade where she managed product teams responsible for creating new products and services to optimize and measure online advertising campaigns.

"MarketCast is known for helping some of the biggest media businesses and brands on the planet understand what inspires and drives fandom," said Palmer. "The company's unique combination of world-class consumer research and insights, and deep social analytics and data science is becoming essential for every business trying to understand how their audiences' habits and behaviors are evolving. I'm looking forward to driving MarketCast's product vision forward, using big data and technology to build new, innovative solutions that shape our clients' strategies, inform their decisions, and bring them closer to their fans."

Palmer comes to a growing MarketCast organization, which includes former leaders from Netflix, Nielsen, LRW, IPSOS, Inscape, NBCU, DreamWorks and Comscore. In 2020, MarketCast acquired data science services leader, Deductive, and integrated its previous acquisitions of social digital opinion measurement firm, Fizziology, custom research and insights leader, Insight Strategy Group, and Turnkey Sports Intelligence. Combined, the new MarketCast organization provides the scale to support the largest media brands and sports leagues on the planet with the speed and agility to focus on solving unique client business challenges.

MarketCast research, analytics and data science fuels fandom for leading studios, entertainment platforms, sports, and lifestyle brands. Our unique mix of research analytics is combined with big data science to provide clients powerful insights to inform their biggest business decisions. Today, MarketCast counts some of the biggest names in entertainment as clients, including leading Hollywood studios, streaming services, video games publishers, lifestyle brands and sports leagues and teams.

