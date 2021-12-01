Innovative Gaumard Ultrasound™ and Pediatric Emergency POCUS/eFAST Scenario Courseware Named 2021 EMS World Innovation Awards Winner

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaumard Scientific Co., an industry leader of simulation technology for healthcare education and training, today announced that the company's Ultrasound and Pediatric Emergency POCUS/eFAST Scenario Courseware is honored as a 2021 EMS World Innovation Awards Winner.

(PRNewsfoto/Gaumard Scientific)

EMS World is a prominent voice in prehospital emergency medical services. This award program recognizes the EMS industry's most pioneering products displayed at EMS World Expo held in October.

Gaumard's Ultrasound and Pediatric Emergency POCUS/eFAST Scenario Courseware is used with recently launched Gaumard Ultrasound™ for Pediatric HAL® S2225, a high-fidelity, portable ultrasound simulator specifically designed to immerse learners in realistic scenario-based exercises. The ultrasound transducer range of motion is natural and its imaging is true to life. Gaumard Ultrasound simulates the function, look, and feel of an actual portable ultrasound machine, offering learners real-world simulation experiences. The Pediatric Emergency POCUS/eFAST Scenario Courseware allows learners to go beyond the skills lab and prepare for the dynamics of pediatric trauma care through an immersive, simulated patient encounter.

John Eggert, Gaumard's Executive Vice President, commented "Point-of-care ultrasound is a highly sensitive examination, especially with a pediatric trauma patient. The Pediatric Emergency POCUS/eFAST scenario courseware provides educators with the scenario content to simplify curriculum integration and optimize training opportunities for participants of all levels. At Gaumard we focus on delivering the most comprehensive training solutions to meet the needs of medical educators and professionals, and we will continue to innovate to meet the educational needs of the health care community."

About Gaumard Scientific

Gaumard Scientific is recognized by health care educators and students worldwide for its commitment to innovation with the development of the most advanced patient simulation technology. Gaumard designs and manufactures simulators at its global headquarters in Miami and markets them directly in the U.S. as well as through distributors in 70 countries. Gaumard's customer base includes militaries, emergency medical services, major teaching hospitals and nursing schools.

Gaumard's product launch timeline reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation. In 2000, Gaumard launched the revolutionary family of NOELLE® maternal and neonatal care simulators that changed the way training is conducted. In 2004, Gaumard pioneered the use of fully tetherless technology with the introduction of the family of HAL® simulators. In 2014, the company introduced VICTORIA®, its most advanced maternal and neonatal care simulator as part of the NOELLE family. In 2017, Gaumard introduced Super Tory®, the first newborn simulator developed to meet the challenges of neonatal care specialists training in real environments.

Pediatric HAL®, the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement and speech was launched in 2018.

