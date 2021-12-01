FluxWear Will Debut Its Wearable Neuromodulation Device At CES 2022

The tech company plans to premiere its first product at the convention in January in Las Vegas, Nevada

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FluxWear, a neuromodulation technology company, announces that it will be demonstrating its first product at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2022. The product, SHIFT, is a wearable neuromodulation device that allows those suffering with pain, anxiety, or stress to rapidly attain a meditative state and experience the benefits of meditation.

The SHIFT device by FluxWear.

SHIFT delivers a unique magnetic stimulation profile resulting in rapid functional connectivity improvements within targeted brain networks that quickly place the user in a relaxed meditative state - all in a discrete, comfortable cadet-style cap. Once in this state, the user can attain the health benefits of meditation including reduced pain, decreased stress, deeper sleep, and improved focus.

"We are thrilled to be taking our product to CES to show the world what this technology is truly capable of," says Kamran Ansari, co-founder of FluxWear and inventor of SHIFT. "We sincerely believe that this device will make the benefits of meditation accessible to all and change the lives of millions who suffer from chronic pain and anxiety."

In 2017, Kamran's sister and co-founder, Nadia Ansari, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease which caused her severe chronic pain. Determined to help his sister, Kamran began a journey to develop a product that would help Nadia achieve a meditative state to better manage her pain. After creating the initial prototype in 2020, Kamran and Nadia experimented and eventually developed a stimulation profile that, within minutes, enabled Nadia to enter into a deep meditative state and reduce her pain as a result.

FluxWear will be demonstrating SHIFT in the Westgate Hotel and will be scheduling exclusive, one-on-one SHIFT mediation sessions for media.

For media inquiries about SHIFT or reserving a demonstration at CES, please contact gabriella@blndpr.com or meghan@blndpr.com . For more information on FluxWear, visit their website .

ABOUT FLUXWEAR:

Founded in 2020 by siblings Kamran and Nadia Ansari, FluxWear is a wearable tech company determined to help those struggling with stress, anxiety and chronic pain manage their symptoms. Their premiere product, SHIFT, is a wearable neuromodulation device designed to help users achieve a meditative state and attain the health benefits of meditation, such as reduced stress and pain, increased focus and deeper sleep. SHIFT is expected to hit the market in 2022. To learn more, visit www.fluxwear.com .

