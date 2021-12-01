Abry Partners and Management Acquire Best Lawyers® From Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected peer-review ranking service in the global legal community, today announced that it has been acquired by Boston-based investment firm Abry Partners and Best Lawyers management. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For four decades, the Best Lawyer's print and digital publications, which now reach over 19.6 million readers, have earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. The Company has experienced exceptional growth and geographic reach, currently conducting its peer-reviewed surveys in 76 countries across the globe and conducting multiple annual ranking surveys, including Best Lawyers, U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

"I couldn't be more excited about the partnership with Abry," said Philip Greer, Best Lawyers' CEO. "We are grateful for Levine Leichtman's support and guidance over the past three years and are excited to work with new partners who understand and appreciate our core values. Abry is one of the most experienced private equity firms within media and information services and was the best fit to help support our vision for continued innovation and growth."

Nick Scola, Partner at Abry, commented that, "Best Lawyers represents an ideal investment for Abry. Phil and his team have built an amazing company with an industry-leading brand and reputation as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. We are excited to partner with the team to help accelerate growth and look forward to continuing to invest in the people, technology and resources that will further enhance the company's product and service offerings."

The transaction closed in late November. Terms were not disclosed. Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Best Lawyers and Levine Leichtman Capital Partners for this transaction. Best Lawyers' legal advisor was Honigman LLP and Abry was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers. For more information about Best Lawyers, please visit www.bestlawyers.com.

About Abry Partners

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information about Abry, please visit www.abry.com.

