Hilarious New Harmon Brothers Ad Demonstrates How We Can Win the Battle Against Rebellious Tights

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbuster ads such as Squatty Potty, Lumē, Chatbooks, Purple, among other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are introducing a new campaign called "Run your world without runs in your tights" for Sheertex, an innovative hosiery company known for their "unbreakable in human hands" tights that have been named one of TIME's best inventions, and are the top-rated tights by Vogue.
"People today are stretched more than ever before, and we felt our creative should communicate and respect that reality. This campaign drew its inspiration from our popular campaign for Fiber Fix, a product that completely changed its industry similar to the way that Sheertex has changed the tights industry. This product solves a nagging daily problem, and we had an amazing time telling that story," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers.
Watch the YouTube video here:https://youtu.be/fUAkSurxLBA
The ad campaign highlights how Sheertex's nearly indestructible tights, made from the same fibers found in bulletproof vests, can withstand the expected—and unexpected—challenges life throws at you with their no rips, holes or tears guarantee.
SHEERTEX BOSS TIGHTS - CREDITS
Agency: Harmon Brothers
CREW
Producer: Josh Stofferahn
Creative Director: Tiffani Kirkham
Co-Creative Director: Kaitlin Snow
Director: Savannah Ostler D'Alo
Lead Writer: Natalie Madsen
Writer: Mary Mack
Writer: Jessica Rigby
Writer: Whitney Call
1st AD: Mario Deangelis
PA: Genji Li
PA Day 1 & 3: Brigham Dunford
PA : Will Cowan
PA: Shane Morrisun
Art Director | Production Designer: Kristy Baltezore
Set Dresser: Jon Lindsey
Set Dresser: Lance Clayton
Set Dresser: Ryan Bing
Set Decorator: Wade Rodgers
Set Dresser: Abi Hohmann
Wardrobe Stylist: Janelle Correy
Wardrobe Assistant: Emma Morris
Wardrobe Assistant: Nicole Corey
MUA: Danielle Donahue
Hair: Leslie Leever
Sound: Chris Burton
Scripty: Brandon Cummings
2nd AC Days 2-3: Mars Lee
DP: Wes Johnson
1st AC: Preston Lewis
2nd AC: Evan Pappas
Steadicam: Charles Unice
Gaffer: Roger Stoddard
Key Grip day 2-3: Jason Hatfield
Best Boy Electric: Payden Button
Best Boy Grip Day 1: Jon Tinsley
Grip: Jason Davis
Key Grip Day 1: Tom Streich
DIT: Ellie Peatross
Location Manager: Adam Bohl
Social Media: Lindsey Marx
VFX Sup: Bryan Fugal
VFX Assistant: Zac Collett
Script Punchups: Jake Christensen
CCO/Medic: Merry Jane Lee, RN
BTS: Keith Grover
Client Success Manager: Ben Anderson
Craft: Alex Hansen
CAST
Sonia: Joanie Anderson
Sonia Stunt Double: Chelsey Goldsmith
Sterling: Kaden Kaldwell
Madison: Ari Bagley
POST
Lead Editor: Laura Ross
VFX Supervisor/Post Sup: Bryson Alley
Sound Designer: Brenden Bytheway
Graphic Designer: Lauren Kunz
Colorist: Avery Marshall
Motion Graphics: Gibson Smith
Motion Graphics: Laura Ross
CLIENT: Sheertex
Teresa Lopez - CRO
Edmund Lam - Creative Director
Natalie Catania - Communications
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $700 million in sales.
ABOUT SHEERTEX
Sheertex is the Montréal based company behind the most resilient sheer tights. Sheertex's super strong sheer knit is revolutionizing the hosiery industry, an industry that hasn't seen innovation since Spandex in the 50's. Since Sheertex started selling in 2019 they have estimated to have saved over 3.5 million pairs of tights from landfills.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Harmon Brothers