CreateOn® Expands Line Of Collectable Magna-Tiles With New Grateful Dead Partnership

WHEELING, Ill., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding two years ago, CreateOn ®, maker of licensed Magna-Tiles for children and adults, continues to grow its portfolio of playsets and fandom-targeted collectables depicting beloved franchises including Sesame Street, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Crayola, The Beatles and the World of Eric Carle. The brand is pleased to announce the expansion of its collectible sets with the addition of Grateful Dead Magna-Tiles.

The Grateful Dead collection set by CreateOn will feature classic designs and imagery spanning the band's career, with Magna-Tiles depicting the band's album covers on one side and the iconic dancing bears on the other. In addition to the many structures that can be configured with the traditional square Magna-Tiles, this set includes 1 bonus hexagonal tile to make a bass drum, and a chassis to build a groovy sixties-style van. The new Grateful Dead set comes on the heels of CreateOn's first fandom-targeted set featuring The Beatles earlier this year.

"There is no greater honor than launching sets that not only bring joy to children, but to consumers of all ages with a shared love for a band that's been connecting generations for decades," said Steve Rosen, Vice President, CreateOn. "Similar to our successful partnership with the Beatles, we look forward to this collaboration extending our customership to fans of the legendary Grateful Dead and giving them a one-of-a-kind collectible to share with their families."

The Grateful Dead Magna-Tiles Structures will be available this fall on CreateOn.com and Amazon.com. The set is for fans aged three through adult. Along with licensing partnerships, CreateOn also has its own series of Magna-Tiles Structures sets and customizable photo sets under the Photo Tiles brand name.

For more information, visit CreateOn.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

About CreateOn

We are a colorful creation studio where new, cool, fun products and experiences are made. Using our SuperColor® Technology, we bring you exciting creations by taking products and brands that everyone loves and reimagine them to create new experiences that provide hours of fun and learning. Launched in 2020 with a collaboration with Magna-Tiles® and The World of Eric Carle, we also offer our own collections of Magna-Tiles structures and customizable Magna-Tiles photo sets, and additional licensing partnerships with Sesame Street, Crayola, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, The Beatles, and more. All designs are printed in the USA, in our Illinois headquarters.

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 48th top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

