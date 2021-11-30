Tune in to one or more Bone Chats featuring experts on a variety of bone health topics and help support BHOF just by participating

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) Hosts Bone Chats with Experts for Giving Tuesday

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate Giving Tuesday, the global generosity movement held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S., the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) will be sharing information and expertise from its Board of Trustees, staff, and volunteers via a series of "Bone Chats" held throughout the day. To encourage public participation in the Bone Chats, members of the BHOF staff and board will make donations to support the mission of BHOF for every person who tunes in live during the events.

The National Osteoporosis Foundation is now the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation)

"Bone Health plays an incredibly important role in our overall health and wellbeing," said Claire Gill, CEO of BHOF. "From adolescence through our senior years, maintaining our bone health is critical to leading active and independent lives. For Giving Tuesday this year, we wanted to share information that is useful to people of all ages and that demonstrates the type of information our organization provides all year. We want people to learn something new to better their bone health and also gain first-hand experience about what donating to BHOF can help do."

The schedule of 30-minute Bone Chats and topics to be featured throughout the day on Tuesday include:

9:30am ET – Generations of Strength: Bone Health and Osteoporosis in Families

10:30am ET – Cancer and Bone Loss

11:30am ET – Bone Density Tests and Beyond

12:30pm ET – BHOF Support Groups: Meeting Needs in Communities

2:30pm ET – Be Bone Strong: Running for Bone Health

3:30pm ET – Public Policy and Bone Health

4:30pm ET – Men and Osteoporosis: What You Need to Know

Please use the links above to register and receive the Zoom link for each Bone Chat. People can support the mission of BHOF just by tuning in. For each person who participates live during the Bone Chats, Claire Gill, CEO, and Charles Lawrence, Trustee, will personally make matching donations to the organization. For more information on how you can support the mission of BHOF on #GivingTuesday, please visit: https://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/support-bhof/donate/.

Visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org for additional information and to learn more about our history, mission, and programs.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation)

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

