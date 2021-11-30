AS-IP Tech, Inc. Makes Aviation History

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AS-IP Tech, Inc. (USOTC: IPTK) World First Bluetooth Passenger Network, fflya is the first major change in aircraft passenger connectivity in over two decades.

Free Messaging fflya Text&Fly By Wizz App and Window Antenna

fflya has commenced passenger trials on a Wizzair A321, and passengers are already using the system.

Even more significant is that its Bluetooth driven and ASIP's unique technology gives every passenger free messaging inflight. fflya allows over 200 passengers to get an identical and simultaneous service regardless of where they sit in the aircraft and at no cost.

Pioneering the use of easy to install window antennas in combination with Iridium Next's 66 Low Earth Orbit satellites, ASIP Tech has created a service never before seen.

fflya is ECO friendly. Weighing in at only 6kgs, it does not create the additional fuel burn associated with heavy Wi-Fi Equipment and huge rooftop antennas and more importantly, fflya can reduce aircraft fuel burn by delivering live operational data that will optimise aircraft performance.

ASIP Tech President Ron Chapman said "More than 10 years of development has gone into the creation of fflya and answers the question, why do I have to pay for connectivity on airlines? To see it flying and being enjoyed by passengers is a great reward for the incredible work of the ASIP Team. The benefits fflya will create especially for the Low-Cost Airline sector and their passengers, will only enhance this unique service. We will announce more details shortly."

About AS-IP Tech, Inc.

AS-IP Tech, Inc. is leading the world in Bluetooth connectivity solutions for aircraft. The company management has a thirty-year history of flying new communication technologies worldwide.

Over the past decade AS-IP Tech focus has been on creating an alternative method to connect passengers with the aim of reducing the high costs of inflight connectivity. The business jet version of fflya distributed by BizjetMobile LLC, is in operation on multiple fleets.

