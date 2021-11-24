Trox Named Fastest-Growing Company at Phoenix Business Journal's ACE Awards

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trox, a leading provider of education technology in the United States and Canada, received two honors on Monday, November 15, at the well-renowned Phoenix Business Journal's 27th annual Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards. Trox captured the top overall prize as the Valley of the Sun's "Fastest Growing Company" of 2021, as well as the ninth position on the Valley's list of "Top 50 Largest Private Companies."

Trox CFO Dan Gerelick accepts the Phoenix Business Journal's ACE Award for Fastest-Growing Company.

Trox received the Phoenix Business Journal's 2021 ACE Award for Fastest-Growing Company

CFO Dan Gerelick accepted the award on behalf of all Trox employees at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. The honor of being named "Top 50 Largest Private Company" signals Trox's steady yet forward-thinking approach to education technology.

"Our significant growth over the past few years is a result of our acute focus on the education space," Trox CEO Erez Pikar said. "After engaging in extraordinarily robust conversations with school districts to understand what they needed when COVID-19 struck, we quickly pivoted and delivered solutions necessary for remote and hybrid learning. Many of Trox's more than 750 employees are former educators and are extremely passionate about providing access and improving learning outcomes during these especially challenging times."

The live dinner event drew more than 300 guests to honor the Valley's 50 largest private businesses and 25 fastest-growing companies. A company must be private, for-profit, have no parent company, be headquartered in Arizona, and have earned at least $7 million in each of the two most recent fiscal years to be eligible for an ACE award.

While revenue is the primary measurement for the largest private companies, the fastest-growing businesses must demonstrate revenue increases over two years based on a tabulated growth score. ACE representatives visit all eligible companies to verify annual net revenue.

"Our mission is to use technology to improve learning outcomes and make technology implementation easier for schools so they can just focus on the kids," Pikar said. "We provide access to more than 100,000 products and services, selling an unprecedented one million Chromebook devices in 2020. Trox is well-suited to implement digital learning and hybrid solutions for schools because we offer a full suite of technology solutions throughout the equipment life cycle, help schools with planning, integration, warranties, services, as well as deliver and install the equipment."

After moving to virtual a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACE Awards returned to its usual live format of live presentations. Check out both the online and print editions of the Phoenix Business Journal for complete coverage of the ACE Awards.

About Trox

For nearly 40 years, the Trox team has partnered with educators across North America in the planning, purchasing, deployment and use of technology in pursuit of better access and improved learning outcomes for students of all ages. With a sole focus on the education market, Trox has fostered trusted relationships with over one-third of school districts in the U.S and Canada and provides technology products and services used by over 20 million students every day. Learn more at www.trox.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Stefan Swiat

Director of Communications

stefan.swiat@trox.com

(PRNewsfoto/TROX)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trox