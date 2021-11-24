The Mature Women Dating Site SeniorMatch Launches Senior Companion Service to Offer Assistance to Isolated Seniors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2001, SeniorMatch is the best senior dating site for mature women and older men seeking the like-minded elite singles at the same age. SeniorMatch.com aims to create an inclusive and friendly online dating site for seniors over 50 to find love and meet new friends. This month, they have launched the Senior Companion Service wherein seniors can ask for help for different tasks or even seek friendship.

As per the survey of SeniorMatch, 29% of the members above 60 tend to live alone and 35% of the seniors often find themselves to be lonely. 5% of all members reported to have no immediate family to belong to. They prefer the Companion Service in their senior life.

Finally, SerniorMatch is rolling out with an innovative Senior Companion Service that seems to be the true need of the hour. It's simple to apply this program online. The members just need to list the details of the task they need help with. Now other online members find these requests and they can fill their skills and time slots available and this in turn helps them bank hours that they can use later when they need assistance with different asks. So, all in all, the system is very well planned and methodically designed to help the seniors and it allows them to seek companionship as well.

"We carried out a survey and found that socially isolated individuals have a 30% higher risk of dying. This is how it came to us to offer senior companion services to help people seek a partner for the umpteen tasks that may be present. From picking up medication to getting grocery or even getting a ride, this feature allows seniors to seek guidance from volunteers for all such tasks," Stated Rachel Palmer, the spokesperson of SeniorMatch.

With Senior Companion Service, senior singles over 50 have chance to get rid of the alone life and avoid social isolation. Companion caregiving provides isolated seniors with social interaction and regular companionship, ending the cycle of senior isolation. When such older people have someone by their side for the different tasks, it surely makes life easier for them.

About SeniorMatch

Founded in 2001, SeniorMatch is a professional senior dating site targeting older women and senior men who are on the lookout for like-minded singles.

To know more about the Senior Companion Service, please click here to sign up an account. For more information about the website, please visit www.seniormatch.com.

Contact information

Rachel Palmer

press@seniormatch.com

1-416-628-1072

View original content:

SOURCE SeniorMatch.com