Leading Crypto IRA Platform iTrustCapital Drops Monthly Fees Across All Client Accounts, Launches a New Client Referral Program

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrustCapital , the #1 Cryptocurrency Investment Platform in America* for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through individual retirement accounts, is dropping its $29.95 monthly fee on all new and existing accounts and is launching a new referral program that offers $100 for referring new client funded accounts.

iTrustCapital #1 Crypto IRA Platform

"We're constantly looking for ways to engage, recognize, and reward our clients and we strive to continually improve our business based on their feedback," said Trever Gregory, Chief Marketing Officer for iTrustCapital. "Our clients are enthusiastic about our platform and we are happy to thank them for sharing their enthusiasm with friends, and coworkers. We think there will be a lot of excitement around this new referral program."

iTrustCapital has consistently had the lowest fees among its competitors and is focused on efficiencies made available through scalable technology. iTrustCapital expects the new updates to help attract younger investors who typically shy away from large funding requirements and monthly fees.

"We expect that removing monthly fees and launching our referral program will help us reach a larger audience," said Gregory. "By combining our features with a wide range of assets, no monthly fees, and a rewarding referral program, we believe our platform appeals to a broad range of investors."

Since the platform launched in July 2019, iTrustCapital has on-boarded more than 22,000 funded client accounts with more than $2 billion in assets on the platform. The company facilitated growth from $2 billion to nearly $4 billion in trade volume in just the last four months alone, and has received more than 1,600 Trust Pilot reviews, boasting an "Excellent" 4.6 star average rating.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is the #1 Crypto IRA platform in America which allows clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with the tax advantages of their IRA. iTrustCapital's revolutionary platform eliminates the costly inefficiencies and outdated processes of previous IRA models, opening the door for investors to access a variety of digital assets through their individual retirement accounts - at costs lower than other IRA companies. iTrustCapital is headquartered in Long Beach, CA and was founded by Todd Southwick and Blake Skadron.

iTrustCapital's platform is available to all qualified US-based investors (except NY and HI). Through its relationships with liquidity providers and custodians, the platform currently facilitates investor access to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar (XLM), EOS (EOS), Uniswap (UNI), Compound (COMP), Sushi (SUSHI), yearn.finance (YFI), Polygon (MATIC), Aave (AAVE), Solana (SOL), Curve Dao (CRV), Basic Attention (BAT), Enjin (ENJ), Algorand (ALGO), Cosmos (ATOM), Tezos (XTZ), Maker (MKR), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and physical Gold and Silver. iTrustCapital continues to add new assets as they become available through its various liquidity providers.

Disclaimer.

*Internet Marketing Association, Impact21 - Awards include Innovator of the Year and Best Crypto Investment Platform

Terms and conditions apply to the referral program.

This content does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice in any way. Cryptocurrencies are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Some taxes and conditions may apply depending on the type of IRA account. iTrust Capital, Inc. does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment, or tax professional.

iTrust Capital, Inc. disclaims any and all liability to any party for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or other consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from any use of the content, which is provided as is, without warranties.

This content is protected by copyright laws. Reproduction and distribution without prior written permission of iTrust Capital, Inc. is prohibited.

© iTrust Capital, Inc. 2021

All rights reserved.

iTrustCapital Contact:

Kevin Maloney, MBA

Investor Relations

k.maloney@itrustcapital.com

iTrustCapital 2021

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iTrustCapital