HPIL Holding (HPIL) Announces the Launch of Mobile App Game "GET SANTA"

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gaming Group a division of HPIL Holding (OTC: HPIL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will launch its long awaited mobile game "GET SANTA" officially on December 1st, 2021. Also, the ZIPPA project is coming along very well and expect to be presenting a Beta run early January as we have taken on further challenges with ZIPPA to truly put it above any other competitors out there We are very proud of out team that are breaking barriers as all will see.

Get Santa clips: https://vimeo.com/649143463 https://vimeo.com/649324100

The OTC issues to bring the company fully Pink compliant has been quite the challenge that most people have been unaware of the hurdles that have been from the past where not very much documentation was made available. I assure you that we have rushed this process to our best with admitted some errors. "We are diligently with the help of new lawyers, accountants and auditors bringing these issues to an end", said Stephen Brown CEO

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:

HPIL Holding

1720 650 West Georgia St

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

info@hpilholding.ca

Phone: +1 778-819-1956

www.hpilholding.ca

View original content:

SOURCE HPIL Holding