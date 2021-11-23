Tarena International, Inc. Announces the Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2021
- Net revenues decreased by 0.9% year-over-year to RMB615.2 million (US$95.5 million), from RMB620.8 million in the same period of 2020.
- Net revenue from adult professional education business, which represented 45.9% of the total net revenues, decreased by 14.7% year-over-year to RMB282.6 million (US$43.9 million), from RMB331.2 million in the same period of 2020.
- Net revenue from childhood & adolescent quality education business, which represented 54.1% of the total net revenues, increased by 14.8% year-over-year to RMB332.6 million (US$51.6 million), from RMB289.6 million in the same period of 2020.
- Gross profit decreased by 10.5% year-over-year to RMB313.2 million (US$48.6 million), from RMB350.0 million in the same period of 2020.
- Gross profit margin decreased by 5.5% points year-over-year to 50.9%, from 56.4% in the same period of 2020.
- Operating loss increased by 56.5% to a loss of RMB88.5 million (US$13.7 million), from a loss of RMB56.6 million in the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP operating loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB84.4 million (US$13.1 million), compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB49.2 million in the same period of 2020.
- Net loss was RMB94.7 million (US$14.7 million), compared to net loss of RMB63.9 million in the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB90.5 million (US$14.0 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB56.5 million in the same period of 2020.
- Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.64 (US$0.25), compared to loss per ADS of RMB1.16 in the third quarter of 2020.
- Cash, cash equivalents and time deposits, including current and non-current, and restricted cash totaled RMB304.8 million (US$47.3 million) as of September 30, 2021, compared to RMB364.8 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Net cash outflow from operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB35.4 million (US$5.5 million). Net cash inflow from investing activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB28.6 million (US$4.4 million).
- Deferred revenue totaled RMB2,063.0 million (US$320.2 million) as of September 30, 2021, compared to RMB1,998.2 million as of December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 3.2%.
- Total student enrollments in adult professional education business, defined as the total number of courses enrolled by students during that period, including multiple courses enrolled by the same student, in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 13.0% year-over-year to 33,400.
- Total number of learning centers in adult professional education decreased to 100 as of September 30, 2021, from 106 as of September 30, 2020.
- Total student enrollments in childhood & adolescent quality education business, defined as the total number of students who attended at least one paid lesson during that period or have deposit balances in their accounts at the end of that period, in the third quarter of 2021 reached 146,900, increased by 19.6%, compared to the student enrollments of 122,800 in the same period of 2020.
- Total number of learning centers in childhood & adolescent quality education increased to 238 as of September 30, 2021, from 236 as of September 30, 2020.
Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
- Net revenues increased by 38.8% year-over-year to RMB1,731.2 million (US$268.7 million), from RMB1,247.6 million in the same period in 2020.
- Net revenue from adult professional education business, which represented 48.0% of the total net revenues, increased by 6.0% year-over-year to RMB830.9 million (US$129.0 million), from RMB783.7 million in the same period of 2020.
- Net revenue from childhood & adolescent quality education business, which represented 52.0% of the total net revenues, increased by 94.1% year-over-year to RMB900.3 million (US$139.7 million), from RMB463.9 million in the same period of 2020.
- Gross profit increased by 81.6% year-over-year to RMB857.5 million (US$133.1 million), from RMB472.3 million in the same period in 2020.
- Gross profit margin increased by 11.6% points year-over-year to 49.5%, from 37.9% in the same period of 2020.
- Operating loss was RMB308.7 million (US$47.9 million), compared to operating loss of RMB721.3 million in the same period in 2020.
- Non-GAAP operating loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB293.6 million (US$45.6 million), compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB692.6 million in the same period in 2020.
- Net loss was RMB293.2 million (US$45.5 million), compared to net loss of RMB676.5 million in the same period in 2020.
- Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB278.0 million (US$43.2 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB647.8 million in the same period in 2020.
- Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB5.20 (US$0.81).
- Total student enrollments in adult professional education business, defined as the total number of courses enrolled by students during that period, including multiple courses enrolled by the same student, in the first nine of 2021 decreased by 8.9% year-over-year to 55,400.
- Total student enrollments in childhood & adolescent quality education business, defined as the total number of students who attended at least one paid lesson during that period or have deposit balances in their accounts at the end of that period, in the first nine of 2021 reached 163,300, increased by 32.5%, compared to the student enrollments of 123,200 in the same period of 2020.
Key Financial Results
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
Variance
% of
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Variance
% of
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
(in thousands, except for percentages)
Net revenues
620,802
615,175
(5,627)
-0.9
1,247,628
1,731,219
483,591
38.8
Cost of revenues(a)
(270,842)
(302,008)
(31,166)
11.5
(775,369)
(873,730)
(98,361)
12.7
Gross profit
349,960
313,167
(36,793)
-10.5
472,259
857,489
385,230
81.6
Gross margin
56.4%
50.9%
-5.5%
37.9%
49.5%
11.6%
Selling and marketing
(239,211)
(223,651)
15,560
-6.5
(682,995)
(656,284)
26,711
-3.9
General and administrative
(143,072)
(151,509)
(8,437)
5.9
(435,296)
(437,520)
(2,224)
0.5
Research and development
(24,256)
(26,552)
(2,296)
9.5
(75,219)
(72,434)
2,785
-3.7
Total operating expenses
(406,539)
(401,712)
4,827
-1.2
(1,193,510)
(1,166,238)
27,272
-2.3
Operating loss
(56,579)
(88,545)
(31,966)
56.5
(721,251)
(308,749)
412,502
-57.2
Notes:
(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses.
"In the third quarter of 2021, there were adverse climate and weather conditions affecting our business, such as flooding and typhoon incidents, as well as COVID-19 cases sporadically occurred in some areas of China. In response to these issues, we have implemented and executed appropriate measures, including but not limited to transferring offline, on-site students to online lessons, to deal with these types of difficulties. Our total net revenues decreased by 0.9% to RMB615.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB620.8 million in the same period of last year. Net revenues from our childhood & adolescent quality education business, which represent about 54.1% of our total net revenues, increased by 14.8% to RMB332.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB289.6 million in the same period of 2020. Student enrollments of childhood and adolescent quality education increased by about 19.6% to 146,900 in the third quarter of 2021, from 122,800 in the same period of last year. Net revenues from the adult professional education business, which represent about 45.9% of our total net revenue decreased by 14.7% to RMB282.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB331.2 million in the same period last year. Due to the decrease in net revenue from adult profession education, our gross profit margin decreased by 5.5 percentage points to 50.9% in the third quarter of 2021 from 56.4% in the same period of 2020." remarked Ms. Ying Sun, the Chief Executive Officer of Tarena.
"With the implementation of the national policy to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for students in compulsory education, we understood that, instead of subject-based curricula, only quality education, which emphasizes and provokes the growth of children and adolescent, may receive long-term supports from the government. We shall definitely follow and comply with all the statutory required policies and be a staunch force in providing quality-oriented education in science and information technology. We are so delighted to note that, according to those policies recently announced and published by the Chinese government, adult professional education is highly encouraged and promoted. We will continue to upgrade the quality of our comprehensive products and services and uplift our operational efficiencies." concluded Ms. Ying Sun.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021
Net Revenues
Total net revenues decreased by 0.9% to RMB615.2 million (US$95.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB620.8 million in the same period of 2020.
Net revenue from adult professional education business decreased by 14.7% to RMB282.6 million (US$43.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB331.2 million in same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to decrease in student enrollments from 38,400 in the third quarter of 2020 to 33,400 in the same period of this year.
Net revenue from childhood & adolescent quality education business increased by 14.8% to RMB332.6 million (US$51.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB289.6 million in same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increase in student enrollments from 122,800 in the third quarter of 2020 to 146,900 in the same period of 2021.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues increased by 11.5% to RMB302.0 million (US$46.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB270.8 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increase in personnel-related costs resulting from growing number of teaching staff at our childhood & adolescent quality education learning centers and, increase in social security fees which were exempted according to the preferential policies enacted by the government during COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter of 2020 but were not exempted in the third quarter of 2021.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit decreased by 10.5% to RMB313.2 million (US$48.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB350.0 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin, which is equal to gross profit divided by net revenues, was 50.9% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 56.4% in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in net revenue from adult professional education, which results in decrease in its gross profit and gross margin in the third quarter of 2021.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses decreased by 1.2% to RMB401.7 million (US$62.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB406.5 million in the same period of 2020. Total non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 0.4% to RMB397.7 million (US$61.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB399.3 million in the same period of 2020. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating expenses decreased by 45.4% to RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB7.3 million in the same period of 2020.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 6.5% to RMB223.7 million (US$34.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB239.2 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to decrease in advertising expenses in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the advertising expenses incurred in the same period of 2020.
General and administrative expenses increased by 5.9% to RMB151.5 million (US$23.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB143.1 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a one-time charge of the loss arising from the disposal of property, and partially offset by decrease in office and other miscellaneous expenses.
Research and development expenses increased by 9.5% to RMB26.6 million (US$4.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021, from RMB24.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to increase in social security fees which were exempted according to the preferential policies enacted by the government during COVID-19 pandemic in the third quarter of 2020 but were not exempted in the third quarter of 2021.
Operating Loss
Operating loss was RMB88.5 million (US$13.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to operating loss of RMB56.6 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB84.4 million (US$13.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB49.2 million in the same period of 2020.
Interest Income
Net interest income was RMB0.4 million (US$0.1 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to net interest income of RMB3.3 million in the same period of 2020.
Other Income
Other income was RMB1.7 million (US$0.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to other income of RMB2.9 million in the same period of 2020. The income was mostly from government grant offered to our learning centers.
Foreign Exchange Loss
Foreign exchange loss was RMB0.2 million (US$0.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to foreign exchange loss of RMB3.4 million in the same period of 2020.
Income Tax Expense
The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB8.0 million (US$1.2 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to income tax expense of RMB10.1 million in the same period of 2020.
Net Loss
As a result of the foregoing, net loss was RMB94.7 million (US$14.7 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB63.9 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB90.5 million (US$14.0 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB56.5 million in the same period of 2020.
Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS
Loss per ADS was RMB1.64 (US$0.25) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to loss per ADS of RMB1.16 in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB1.57 (US$0.24) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss per ADS of RMB1.02 in the third quarter of 2020.
Cash Flow
Net cash outflow used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB35.4 million (US$5.5 million). Net cash inflow from investing activities in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB28.6 million (US$4.4 million). The net proceeds from the disposal of property and office equipment in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB46.0 million (US$7.1 million) and RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million), respectively. Capital expenditure incurred on leasehold improvement and office equipment in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB17.9 million (US$2.8 million).
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Net Revenues
Total net revenues increased by 38.8% to RMB1,731.2 million (US$268.7 million) in the first nine months of 2021, from RMB1,247.6 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to increase in student enrollments of childhood & adolescent quality education from 123,200 in the first nine months of 2020 to 163,300 in the same period of this year. Net revenue from childhood & adolescent quality education increased by 94.1% from RMB463.9 million in the first nine months of 2020 to RMB900.3 million (US$139.7 million) in the same period of this year.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues increased by 12.7% to RMB873.7 million (US$135.6 million) in the first nine months of 2021, from RMB775.4 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increase in personnel-related costs resulting from growing number of teaching staff at our childhood & adolescent quality education learning centers and increase in social security fees which were exempted according to the preferential policies enacted by the government during COVID-19 pandemic in the first nine months of 2020 but were not exempted in the first nine months of 2021.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit increased by 81.6% to RMB857.5 million (US$133.1 million) in the first nine months of 2021, from RMB472.3 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin, which is equal to gross profit divided by net revenues, was 49.5% in the first nine months of 2021, compared with 37.9% in the same period of 2020. The significant increase in gross margin was primarily because the increase in total net revenue largely outweighed the increase in cost of revenue in the first nine months of 2021.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses decreased by 2.3% to RMB1,166.2 million (US$181.0 million) in the first nine months of 2021, from RMB1,193.5 million in the same period of 2020. Total non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 1.2% to RMB1,151.6 million (US$178.7 million) in the first nine months of 2021, from RMB1,165.2 million in the same period of 2020. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating expenses decreased by 48.3% to RMB14.6 million (US$2.3 million) in the first nine months of 2021, from RMB28.3 million in the same period of 2020.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 3.9% to RMB656.3 million (US$101.9 million) in the first nine months of 2021, from RMB683.0 million in the same period of 2020. The decline was mainly due to decrease in advertising expenses incurred in the first nine months of this year.
General and administrative expenses increased by 0.5% to RMB437.5 million (US$67.9 million) in the first nine months of 2021, from RMB435.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the loss on disposal of property and the increase of the employees' social security fees which were exempted according to the preferential policies enacted by the government during COVID-19 pandemic in the first nine months of 2020 but were not exempted in the same period of 2021, partially offset by one-time professional expenses related to financial restatement and internal control improvement advisory incurred in the same period of last year.
Research and development expenses decreased by 3.7% to RMB72.4 million (US$11.2 million) in the first nine months of 2021, from RMB75.2 million in the same period of 2020. The decline was mainly due to the decrease in personnel-related costs and welfare expenses as the number of staff decreased.
Operating Loss
Operating loss was RMB308.7 million (US$47.9 million) in the first nine months of 2021, compared to operating loss of RMB721.3 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB293.6 million (US$45.6 million) in the first nine months of 2021, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB692.6 million in the same period of 2020.
Interest Income
Net interest income was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) in the first nine months of 2021, compared to interest income of RMB1.3 million in the same period in 2020.
Other Income
Other income was RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million) in the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB3.2 million in other income in the same period of 2020. The income was mostly from government grants offered to learning centers.
Foreign Exchange Loss
Foreign exchange loss was RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million) in the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB1.7 million foreign exchange loss in the same period of 2020.
Income Tax Benefit
The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB11.6 million (US$1.8 million) in the first nine months of 2021, compared to RMB42.1 million in income tax benefit in the same period of 2020.
Net Loss
As a result of the foregoing, net loss was RMB293.2 million (US$45.5 million) in the first nine months of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB676.5 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB278.0 million (US$43.1 million) in the first nine months of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB647.8 million in the same period of 2020.
Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS
Loss per ADS was RMB5.20 (US$0.81) in the first nine months of 2021. Non-GAAP loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB4.93 (US$0.77) in the first nine months of 2021.
Cash Flow
Net cash outflow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2021 was RMB120.9 million (US$18.8 million). Net cash inflow from investing activities in the first nine months of 2021 was RMB53.3 million (US$8.3 million). The net proceeds from the disposal of property and office equipment in the first nine months of 2021 were RMB92 million (US$14.3 million) and RMB1.7 million (US$0.3 million), respectively. Capital expenditure on leasehold improvement and office equipment was RMB46.8 million (US$7.3 million) in the first nine months of 2021.
Recent Developments Regarding Going Private Transaction
On April 30, 2021, the Company announced that it entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Kidedu Holdings Limited ("Parent") and Kidarena Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub"). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger"), in a transaction at US$4 per share. On November 15, 2021, the Company and the buyer group (the "Buyer Group Parties") consisting of Mr. Han Shaoyun, Ascendent Capital Partners III, L.P., Parent, Merger Sub and Kidtech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mr. Han Shaoyun, entered into a termination and settlement agreement (the "Termination Agreement") to mutually terminate the Merger Agreement. Pursuant to the Termination Agreement, the Buyer Group Parties will pay a settlement payment of US$3.53 million to the Company by November 26, 2021. The Merger Agreement will be terminated upon receipt by the Company of such payment in full within the aforementioned time period.
Business Outlook
Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 are expected to be in the range of RMB610 million and RMB640 million, after taking into consideration the seasonal fluctuation factor and the likely continued impact of the COVID-19.
This guidance is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China and elsewhere in the world.
Exchange Rate Information
All translations made in the financial statements or elsewhere in this press release made from RMB into United States dollars ("US$") are solely for convenience and calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB6.4434, representing the exchange rate as of September 30, 2021, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate, or at any other rate, on September 30, 2021.
About Tarena International, Inc.
Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans (in particular, the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses; the solutions we adopt to address such impact of COVID-19; balancing growth and profitability; as well as the growth prospects of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China) contain forward-looking statements. Tarena may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including any business outlook and statements about Tarena's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; Tarena's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; its ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified instructors and teaching assistants; its ability to continually tailor its curriculum to market demand and enhance its courses to adequately and promptly respond to developments in the professional job market; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand recognition, its ability to maintain high job placement rate for its students, and its ability to maintain cooperative relationships with financing service providers for student loans.
Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Tarena's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tarena does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Beginning in the second quarter of 2016, the Company revised its non-GAAP financial measures to exclude gain or loss on derivative instruments, goodwill impairment, impairment of intangibles via acquisitions of businesses and the related tax impact, in addition to its historical practice of excluding share-based compensation expenses for non-GAAP results.
To supplement Tarena's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Tarena's management uses non-GAAP measures of cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income, net income, and basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the share-based compensation expenses, gain or loss on derivative instruments, goodwill impairment, impairment of intangibles via acquisitions of businesses and the related tax impact. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. In addition, calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Tarena's management believes that excluding the share-based compensation expenses, gain or loss on derivative instruments, goodwill impairment, impairment of intangibles via acquisitions of businesses and the related tax impact provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items identified as non-recurring and infrequent in nature, and non-cash charges. The amount of share-based compensation expenses, gain or loss on derivative instruments, goodwill impairment, impairment of intangibles via acquisitions of businesses and the related tax impact are not built into the Company's annual budgets and quarterly forecasts, which generally will be the basis for information Tarena provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Tarena's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income (loss) and net income (loss), excluding the share-based compensation expenses, gain or loss on derivative instruments, goodwill impairment, impairment of intangibles via acquisitions of businesses and the related tax impact is that the share-based compensation charge has been and will continue to be a recurring expense in the Company's business for the foreseeable future, and gain or loss on derivative instruments, goodwill impairment, impairment of intangibles via acquisitions of businesses and the related tax impact may recur in the future. In order to mitigate these limitations, the Company has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has presented.
TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data and per share data)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
320,179
216,095
33,537
Time deposits
6,257
6,217
965
Restricted cash
38,369
82,344
12,780
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
32,790
48,457
7,520
Amounts due from related parties
305
1,439
223
Asset held for sale
-
83,065
12,891
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
138,353
152,015
23,592
Total current assets
536,253
589,632
91,508
Time deposits-non current
-
122
19
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts-non current
192
87
14
Property and equipment, net
464,490
305,471
47,408
Intangible assets, net
13,444
10,681
1,658
Goodwill
52,782
52,782
8,192
Right-of-use assets
586,451
558,735
86,714
Long-term investments, net
67,592
67,689
10,505
Deferred income tax assets
142,220
161,891
25,125
Other non-current assets, net
95,825
89,460
13,885
Total assets
1,959,249
1,836,550
285,028
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
10,710
15,500
2,406
Accounts payable
10,293
9,547
1,482
Amounts due to related parties
180
295
46
Operating lease liabilities-current
199,083
242,215
37,591
Income taxes payable
76,817
84,216
13,070
Deferred revenue-current
1,980,138
2,045,322
317,429
Advance received for disposal of property
-
92,000
14,278
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
391,904
421,771
65,458
Total current liabilities
2,669,125
2,910,866
451,760
Deferred revenue-non current
18,060
17,655
2,740
Operating lease liabilities-non current
406,251
318,020
49,356
Other non-current liabilities
5,082
4,846
752
Total liabilities
3,098,518
3,251,387
504,608
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
349
355
55
Class B ordinary shares
74
74
11
Treasury stock
(459,815)
(459,815)
(71,362)
Additional paid-in capital
1,324,161
1,343,298
208,477
Accumulated other comprehensive income
49,120
48,984
7,602
Accumulated deficit
(2,045,891)
(2,339,125)
(363,027)
Total deficit attributable to the shareholders of Tarena
(1,132,002)
(1,406,229)
(218,244)
Non-controlling interest
(7,267)
(8,608)
(1,336)
Total liabilities and equity
1,959,249
1,836,550
285,028
TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except share data and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30
2020
2021
(Unaudited)
2021
(Unaudited)
2020
(Unaudited)
2021
(Unaudited)
2021
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
620,802
615,175
95,474
1,247,628
1,731,219
268,681
Cost of revenues(a)
(270,842)
(302,008)
(46,871)
(775,369)
(873,730)
(135,601)
Gross profit
349,960
313,167
48,603
472,259
857,489
133,080
Selling and marketing expenses(a)
(239,211)
(223,651)
(34,710)
(682,995)
(656,284)
(101,854)
General and administrative
(143,072)
(151,509)
(23,514)
(435,296)
(437,520)
(67,902)
Research and development
(24,256)
(26,552)
(4,121)
(75,219)
(72,434)
(11,242)
Operating loss
(56,579)
(88,545)
(13,742)
(721,251)
(308,749)
(47,918)
Interest income
3,337
372
58
1,273
1,561
242
Other income
2,864
1,713
266
3,171
2,824
438
Foreign exchange loss
(3,393)
(226)
(35)
(1,744)
(505)
(78)
Loss before income taxes
(53,771)
(86,686)
(13,453)
(718,551)
(304,869)
(47,316)
Income tax (expense)/ benefit
(10,113)
(7,996)
(1,241)
42,061
11,638
1,806
Net loss
(63,884)
(94,682)
(14,694)
(676,490)
(293,231)
(45,510)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-
(931)
(1,894)
(294)
(4,079)
(1,157)
(180)
Net loss attributable to Class A
(62,953)
(92,788)
(14,400)
(672,411)
(292,074)
(45,330)
Net loss per Class A and Class B
Basic and diluted
(1.16)
(1.64)
(0.25)
(12.42)
(5.20)
(0.81)
Weighted average number of
Basic and diluted
54,443,291
56,515,425
56,515,425
54,151,656
56,150,962
56,150,962
Net loss
(63,884)
(94,682)
(14,694)
(676,490)
(293,231)
(45,510)
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation
(1,856)
(1,161)
(180)
(1,657)
(136)
(21)
Comprehensive loss
(65,740)
(95,843)
(14,874)
(678,147)
(293,367)
(45,531)
Notes:
(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Cost of revenues
80
185
29
322
555
86
Selling and marketing expenses
343
996
155
1,381
2,974
462
General and administrative expenses
6,143
2,644
410
19,861
10,595
1,644
Research and development expenses
794
332
52
7,092
1,068
166
TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except share data and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2021
(Unaudited)
2021
(Unaudited)
2020
(Unaudited)
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
GAAP Cost of revenues
270,842
302,008
46,871
775,369
873,730
135,601
Share-based compensation expense in
80
185
29
322
555
86
Non-GAAP Cost of revenues
270,762
301,823
46,842
775,047
873,175
135,515
GAAP Selling and marketing expenses
239,211
223,651
34,710
682,995
656,284
101,854
Share-based compensation expense in
343
996
155
1,381
2,974
462
Non-GAAP Selling and marketing
238,868
222,655
34,555
681,614
653,310
101,392
GAAP General and administrative
143,072
151,509
23,514
435,296
437,520
67,902
Share-based compensation expense in
6,143
2,644
410
19,861
10,595
1,644
Non-GAAP General and
136,929
148,865
23,104
415,435
426,925
66,258
GAAP Research and development
24,256
26,552
4,121
75,219
72,434
11,242
Share-based compensation expense in
794
332
52
7,092
1,068
166
Non-GAAP Research and
23,462
26,220
4,069
68,127
71,366
11,076
Operating loss
(56,579)
(88,545)
(13,742)
(721,251)
(308,749)
(47,918)
Share-based compensation expenses
7,360
4,157
646
28,656
15,192
2,358
Non-GAAP Operating loss
(49,219)
(84,388)
(13,096)
(692,595)
(293,557)
(45,560)
Net loss
(63,884)
(94,682)
(14,694)
(676,490)
(293,231)
(45,510)
Share-based compensation expenses
7,360
4,157
645
28,656
15,192
2,358
Non-GAAP Net loss
(56,524)
(90,525)
(14,049)
(647,834)
(278,039)
(43,152)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-
(931)
(1,894)
(294)
(4,079)
(1,157)
(180)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to
(55,593)
(88,631)
(13,755)
(643,755)
(276,882)
(42,972)
Non-GAAP net loss per Class A and
Basic and diluted
(1.02)
(1.57)
(0.24)
(11.89)
(4.93)
(0.77)
Weighted average number of ordinary
Basic and diluted
54,443,291
56,515,425
56,515,425
54,151,656
56,150,962
56,150,962
Notes:
(a) The Non-GAAP net loss per share is computed using Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and the same number of ordinary shares used in GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share calculation.
(b) There was no tax impact of share-based compensation expenses for the third quarter of 2021.
