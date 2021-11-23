The Vegan Butter Channel Is the Only Destination Dedicated to Sharing Tips, Recipes, and Techniques For Cooking With Vegan Butter From Notable Chefs and Experts

Miyoko's Creamery Launches The World's First Vegan Butter Cooking Channel The Vegan Butter Channel Is the Only Destination Dedicated to Sharing Tips, Recipes, and Techniques For Cooking With Vegan Butter From Notable Chefs and Experts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into the holiday cooking season, Miyoko's Creamery, known for its award-winning European Style Cultured Vegan Butter and vegan cheeses, is introducing the world's first vegan butter cooking channel. This channel will showcase how Miyoko's vegan butter melts, browns, bubbles, bakes and spreads just like animal dairy butter.

The Vegan Butter Channel

Streaming on YouTube with notable chefs and experts like Nicole Rucker (Fat & Flour in LA) and Tara Punzone (Pura Vida), The Vegan Butter Channel by Miyoko's Creamery shares essential how-tos, cooking techniques and recipes for dishes ranging from Buttery Vegan Tagliatelle Pasta in a Butternut Squash Cream Sauce with Crisped Sage to Vegan Butter Enriched Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls with Spiced Vegan Butter Cream Cheese Icing, and much more.

"With The Vegan Butter Channel, people don't have to take my word for it - they can see vegan butter perform for themselves, and hopefully are inspired to cook some of these recipes - or variations - at home,' says Miyoko's Creamery founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner. "I created our vegan butter because as a chef and cookbook author, butter is the foundation of so much of my cooking and baking, so it was important that any vegan butter I use tastes and performs up to the highest standards,"

Miyoko's Creamery launches The Vegan Butter Channel on the heels of their recent landmark legal victory, where they fought for and won the right to use the word "butter" on the labeling of their award-winning European Style Cultured Vegan Butter. In a watershed moment for the future of food, the lawsuit challenged the notion that dairy milk is the only way to make proper butter, with Miyoko's vegan butter serving as the leading example of high-performing, great-tasting butter made from plant milk. Miyoko's European Style Cultured Vegan Butter combines age-old butter-making techniques with plant-based ingredients, resulting in a vegan butter that competes and even surpasses almost any others on the market.

The Vegan Butter Channel will air three exciting series, including Making It Butter & Vegan (launching later this month featuring talented chefs creating butter-forward vegan dishes); The Vegan Butter Academy (a series designed to teach home chefs both foundational and expert techniques for cooking with butter); and Phenomenally Vegan (featuring Miyoko Schinner with notable guests talking all things butter and cooking a recipe together).

Making It Butter & Vegan launches its first season with the below 12-episode schedule:

November 23rd : Nicole Rucker , head pastry chef and owner of Fat & Flour, demoing Apple Cherry Pie with Buttery Flaky Vegan Crust and Crumble

November 29th : Megan Tucker , chef and owner of Mort & Betty ' s, making Buttery Chocolate-Hazelnut and Tangerine Vegan Rugelach

December 7th : Velvet Jacobs , chef and owner of The VTree, demoing Maple Butter Caramelized Vegan Candied Yams

December 14th : Justine Hernandez , baker and owner of Just What I Kneaded, demoing Potato Galette with Vegan Butter Puff Pastry

December 21st : Chris Tucker , owner of Betta with Butta and personality from ABC ' s The Great American Baking Show , demoing Vegan Butter Enriched Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls with Spiced Vegan Butter Cream Cheese Icing

December 28th : Kajsa Alger , VP of Food and Beverage at Veggie Grill demoing Vegan Butter Crisped Potato and Mushroom Pierogi with Smoked Shoyu Sauce

January 4th : Tara Punzone , owner and head chef of Pura Vita , demoing Buttery Vegan Tagliatelle Pasta in a Butternut Squash Cream Sauce with Crisped Sage

January 11th : Richard Chang , head chef of Put Me In Coach and Wolfie ' s demoing Vegan Butter Shallot Rice, with Chili Garlic Oil, and Sauteed Kimchi

January 18th : Michael Magliano , head chef of Gusto Green, demoing Butter Roasted Delicata Stuffed Squash with Rapini, Sprouted Wild Rice, and Vegan Brown Butter Vadouvan Sauce

January 25th : John Liu , head chef of Chifa, demoing Yam Noodles with Shiso Leaf Vegan Pesto Butter Sauce

February 1st : Roy Elam , owner and head chef of Donna Jean demoing Handmade Cavatelli with Tokyo Turnips, Tat Soi, and Fried Sage in a Vegan Brown Butter Sauce

February 8th : Eddie Garza , plant-based chef, cookbook author of ¡Salud! Vegan Mexican Cookbook, and host of the vegan cooking show, Global Bites with Eddie Garza demoing Tofu Eggs Benedict with Buttery Vegan Hollandaise, and Tempeh Bacon

About Miyoko's Creamery

Miyoko's Creamery is a vegan dairy food company founded by Miyoko Schinner, a visionary activist, chef and pioneer who is crafting vegan cheese and butter from plant milks. With compassion at its core, Miyoko's Creamery is building a future where an animal-free dairy food system is a reality. By combining old-world creamery traditions with new, innovative technology, Miyoko's Creamery has revolutionized the cheese and butter categories, demonstrating how plant dairy is dairy. From your cheese plate to your dinner plate, Miyoko's Creamery offers a selection of more than 25 plant milk cheeses and butters for every occasion. Products can be found at nearly 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe's and Walmart as well as in-home delivery services like Amazon Fresh and Instacart via select retailers. Established in 2014, and based in Petaluma, California, Miyoko's Creamery is a registered B-Corp.

For more information or recipes, visit Miyokos.com or follow @MiyokosCreamery on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Vanessa Santos

vanessa@Monacreative.co

202-308-1937

Miyoko's Creamery (PRNewsfoto/Miyoko’s Creamery)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miyoko’s Creamery