Merger of Cerity Partners and Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, one of the nation's premier independent wealth management firms, today announced it has merged with San Francisco-based Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough, LLC (B|O|S). In so doing, Cerity Partners adds new capabilities and West Coast depth to its full-service national firm and advises on more than $40 billion in client assets. B|O|S was advised by Berkshire Global Advisors whose team was led by Bomy Hagopian, Partner and Co-Head of Berkshire's Wealth Management Practice, and Jonathan Stern, Partner. The combined firm will operate under the Cerity Partners name.

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners enhances the financial well-being of its clients by delivering objective financial advice and oversight, including a full range of financial planning and investment management services. With 15 offices across the country, Cerity Partners delivers estate, financial, tax, and compensation and benefit planning, tax preparation, personal financial administration, retirement plan advisory, and investment management services to its private and corporate clientele.

Established in 1985, B|O|S is a prestigious West Coast wealth management firm dedicated to serving the sophisticated requirements of high-net-worth Bay Area individuals and families, including many of the region's top corporate executives and entrepreneurs. Operating out of offices in San Francisco and Redwood City, B|O|S supports clients with a suite of services that includes comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and trust and estate planning.

"Cerity Partners and B|O|S are an ideal match, in terms of culture, values, business model, investment philosophy, and professional standards," said Cerity Partners CEO and President Kurt Miscinski. "The merger allows us to enhance our clients' experience and broaden the breadth and depth of our expertise. It also significantly deepens our presence in and commitment to San Francisco and Silicon Valley, a region that continues to create meaningful wealth for many individuals and families."

"Joining together with Cerity Partners accelerates the development of our long-term vision and allows us to offer a greater breadth and depth of services," said B|O|S CEO Kevin Dorwin, who will become Cerity Partners' San Francisco Market Leader. "Clients will benefit from our combined investment intelligence, robust technology infrastructure, enhanced tax and wealth management advice, and greater scale. Together, this merger places us among the top wealth advisory firms in the country."

CERITY PARTNERS CREATES NEW LEADERSHIP ROLES AS PART OF MERGER

The merger between Cerity Partners and B|O|S will include the creation of two new leadership positions within the organization:

— B|O|S President and Chief Operating Officer Carol Benz will become Chief People Officer of Cerity Partners. In this role, Benz will utilize her extensive experience and leadership in the wealth management business to oversee the recruitment, development, education, engagement, diversity, and growth of Cerity Partners' people and culture.

"Ultimately, outstanding wealth management is about people and relationships. Our people are the nucleus of Cerity Partners," said Benz. "By combining and proactively investing in all our colleagues, we will become even more effective in delivering world-class advice and service."

—B|O|S principal David Newson will become Chief Marketing Officer of Cerity Partners. Newson brings to the role a deep background in innovative brand development for wealth management firms, coupled with his extensive knowledge on how to use digital marketing as an effective capability for developing new client relationships.

"Expanding the human story of our merger will further bond our colleagues and clients with our firm," said Newson. "Disseminating our brand story through all channels of client development will create enduring growth for our firm."

Cerity Partners is a leading, national registered financial advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their employees, and nonprofit organizations from its offices across the country. With no investment products to sell, the firm's in-house experts of tax advisors, financial planners, investment professionals, and retirement plan consultants are passionate about and committed to providing objective financial advice and oversight. Additional information can be found at www.ceritypartners.com.

