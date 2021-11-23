Little Giant Farmer's Market Announces Launch Of EBT SNAP For Same-day Delivery Via Instacart

EBT SNAP Participants Will Now Be Able to Use Their Benefits Online at Little Giant Farmer's Market Across the Greater Atlanta Area

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Giant Farmer's Market, a progressive independent supermarket serving the greater Atlanta area, today announced the launch of EBT SNAP payment for same-day delivery via Instacart. With this program, EBT SNAP participants will now be able to use their benefits to access fresh food and pantry staples online from Little Giant's five locations across metro Atlanta.

This launch follows the USDA Food and Nutrition Service's most recent approval allowing Little Giant and Instacart to launch their SNAP online partnership. With transportation often serving as a barrier to the grocery store, Little Giant delivery via Instacart hopes to make accessing food easier for customers.

Little Giant launched their online ordering service with Instacart earlier this year, making fresh, affordable food more conveniently accessible to local customers. Adding EBT SNAP benefits to their partnership with Instacart will only further those efforts to provide for the greater Atlanta area. After being acquired by Jackson Mitchell Holdings, Inc. in 2019, all five Little Giant locations have undergone extensive remodels and updates to better accommodate the communities they serve. This partnership compliments Little Giant's initiative for an affordable and convenient shopping experience whether online or in the store.

"Making fresh food and essential items accessible to more people in our community is our sole mission, so this partnership directly aligns with Little Giant's company values. We are excited for the opportunity to offer this service to our EBT SNAP customers and appreciate the imperative work both Instacart and the DHS have done to make this happen," says Jackson Mitchell, CEO of Little Giant Farmers Market.

"Providing people access to the food they love is at the core of Instacart's mission. We're proud to partner with Little Giant Farmer's Market to provide more households with a convenient and accessible way to get their fresh food and pantry staples," said David Healy, Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Expanding EBT SNAP to reach same-day online grocery delivery is important to help people access the food they need, and we look forward to introducing this payment integration across the greater Atlanta area in partnership with Little Giant."

To help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through December 31, 2021, on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account. For more information about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit: www.instacart.com/ebt-snap .

Where available, EBT SNAP participants will now be able to shop from Little Giant via the Instacart website and mobile app. Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per federal SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their zip code to determine if they are near a participating retailer and begin shopping and selecting items from retailers' EBT-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed by customers for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in advance.

About Little Giant Farmer's Market

Little Giant Farmer's Market is a family owned and operated business serving the greater Atlanta community since 1984. What began as a small farmer's market dedicated to local farm-fresh produce in Riverdale, Georgia, has grown into a thriving chain of five community supermarkets with stores in Riverdale, Jonesboro, Decatur, Newnan, and Sargent. Little Giant Farmer's Market emphasizes customer satisfaction and quality products at the lowest possible price.

