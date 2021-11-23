KORE Mining Completes Milestone at Imperial Gold Project

Satisfies Spending Requirement pursuant to the Newmont Purchase Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a major milestone pursuant to the March 2017 Imperial Gold Project purchase agreement ("Purchase Agreement") between the Company and Goldcorp USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation. KORE was required in the Purchase Agreement to spend over $5 million USD by the fifth anniversary of the Purchase Agreement. KORE surpassed this requirement in mid-2021. The only remaining requirement in the Purchase Agreement is payment of $1 million USD at the first gold pour.

Scott Trebilcock, KORE CEO commented, "KORE purchased the Imperial Gold Project to advance to production. With robust project economics alongside complete site restoration through backfilling, stringent environmental standards and the recently announced project ACES (November 17, 2021), the net benefit to stakeholders would be significant. The $5 million spent to date has been focused on exploration and building project support. We look forward to continuing to build upon the long history of gold mining in the Imperial region."

About Imperial Gold Project

KORE owns 100% of the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho District ("District") which consists of over 31,000 acres of claims capturing the entire 28-kilometer trend from the operating Mesquite mine (Equinox Gold - TSX:EQX) to the closed Picacho mine and including KORE's Imperial project.

In the District, gold is hosted in local fault structures related to a series of regional faults connecting the known District deposits. Those three District deposits (Mesquite, Imperial and Picacho) were discovered in exposed outcrops and from placer workings. The rest of the District is covered by alluvium and has never been systematically explored using modern techniques.

Imperial has a mineral resource estimate in it's technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment – Technical Report, Imperial Gold Project, California, USA" with an effective date of April 6, 2020, revised and amended as of June 10, 2021 and filed on June 11, 2021, having the following highlights:

Robust economics: C$ 642 million NPV5%* post-tax with 52% IRR at US$1,600 per ounce gold;

Low capital intensity project with only US$ 143 million pre-production capital cost;

146,000 ounces gold per year over 8 years for 1.2 million ounces total production; and

Technically simple project: shallow open pit, run-of-mine heap leach with existing infrastructure.

About KORE Mining

KORE Mining is focused on responsibly creating value from its portfolio of gold assets in California, USA. The Company is advancing the Imperial project towards development while continuing to explore across both district-scale gold assets. Management and Board (35% ownership), along with strategic investor, Eric Sprott (26% owner), are aligned with all KORE shareholders with the goal of creating per share value.

Technical information with respect to the Imperial Gold Project contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Leduc, P.Eng, who is KORE's COO and is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical matters of this news release.

