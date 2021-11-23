InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Storage Accessory for Handicapped Placards (LAX-1315)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a storage accessory in the car for a handicapped parking placard," said an inventor, from Duarte, Calif., "so I invented the VISOR POUCH. My design offers a convenient alternative to storing it in a door pocket, between the seats or on the floor."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to store a handicapped parking placard and/or registration paperwork within a vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that the placard is readily available when needed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the hassle of searching for the placard. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp