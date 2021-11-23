DonateStock Offers Nonprofits Access to $100B in Untapped Donor Funding Ahead of GivingTuesday

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DonateStock, an innovative fintech company transforming charitable giving, is reminding donors and nonprofits to choose stock gifting this GivingTuesday.

DonateStock makes stock gifting accessible and easy for all donors and nonprofits. Previously, donors and nonprofits were tied to an antiquated, complex stock giving process that frustrated both parties and ultimately left billions of untapped donor dollars on the table. As a result, less than one percent of investors donate stock and few nonprofits solicit donations. DonateStock closes that gap by enabling 60 million American investors to donate stock in 10 minutes or less. Donors simply register, select a nonprofit organization and specify the stock and number of shares they would like to donate. DonateStock handles the rest.

"DonateStock is democratizing the stock donation process, making it easier for everyday investors to make a difference. We help eliminate the administrative burden and create a more seamless and transparent process for all," said Steve Latham, Co-Founder and Chairman of DonateStock. "We can also convert stock gifts to cash for more than one million nonprofits that do not have brokerage accounts. To date, small nonprofits have been excluded from receiving stock gifts. We're excited to level the playing field for all causes."

"DonateStock is working with GivingTuesday to educate donors and nonprofits on the benefits of charitable stock gifting. "There are so many ways people can give this GivingTuesday. We encourage everyone to find a way to get involved--sharing an act of kindness, volunteering, or exploring a new way to give, like donating stock. Everyone has something to give, and every act of generosity counts," said Caryn Stein, GivingTuesday's Chief Communications Officer. DonateStock's Stock Gifting toolkits for Donors and Nonprofits are available for free on through GivingTuesday's resource center and at DonateStock.com

About DonateStock

DonateStock is an innovative fintech company transforming charitable giving by making stock gifting easy and accessible to all nonprofits and donors. DonateStock streamlines the stock gifting process to help donors save on taxes while having greater impact. Nonprofits benefit from larger pre-tax donations and the tools and support needed to diversify and grow individual giving via stock donations. DonateStock is passionate about impacting communities by helping donors and nonprofits make the most out of charitable giving.

