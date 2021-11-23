Clearwater company covers cost of Thanksgiving meal and other items for 40 deserving families

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Medical Resources (WestCMR) has partnered with the Town of Belleair Parks and Recreation department to provide a Thanksgiving meal and household items to 40 families in need this holiday. The company, whose mission is to increase sustainability within the healthcare supply chain by purchasing and redistributing unused surgical supplies, has always valued its community impact and support.

WestCMR team members deliver the check to the Town of Belleair.

The Town of Belleair has organized the "Thankgiving Adopt-A-Family" collection for many years, but this is the first time their entire list has been cleared by a single donation. "With their donation of $2,500, Randy Ware and the team at WestCMR have allowed our staff to purchase non-perishable and toiletry items for local families from two elementary schools," shares Rachel Hobbs, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Belleair. "We are beyond grateful for their unwavering support."

West Coast Medical Resources has participated in the "Adopt-a-Family" program every November. "Adopt-a-Family is a wonderful program that benefits underprivileged families in the Belleair area," says Randy Ware, CEO of WestCMR. "It's been an honor to watch it grow and to contribute to its success year after year."

About West Coast Medical Resources

Since 1997, West Coast Medical Resources has helped hospitals and surgery centers with cost savings and recovery on their unused surgical supplies. Proudly employing 60 of healthcare's best, WestCMR boasts competitive wages and unparalleled benefits, as well as a strong emphasis on community and philanthropy. Earlier this year, WestCMR was recognized as the Business Excellence Award winner by AMPLIFY Clearwater.

