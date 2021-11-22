The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Continues Historic Dividend Track Record

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, is pleased to announce that the company has maintained its dividend scale for 2022 and the Board of Trustees has approved a $123 million payout to eligible policyholders in 2022.

Dividends are a key measure of a mutual company's performance and Penn Mutual has consistently paid dividends to eligible policyholders for nearly 175 years. This announcement extends the company's long track record of delivering strong performance and value to policyholders.

"We're proud to continue our track record of financial strength and maintain our dividend scale," says Eileen McDonnell, chairman and CEO. "A mutual life insurance company's ability to consistently pay dividends is a solid indicator of its financial strength. Over the last 20 years, our dividend action remains one of the strongest and most consistent in the industry, reinforcing our commitment to serving the best interests of our policyholders and financial professionals now and into the future."

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Penn Mutual helps people become stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

