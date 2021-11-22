Nooie Launches Its Most Versatile Smart Camera Featuring a Detachable Base

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nooie, the premium, award-winning smart home innovator, today announced its most versatile 'everywhere," security camera. The new Cam Pro was intensively designed from the ground up to be able to be used, moved and powered anywhere you can think of to put a camera. Cam Pro's detachable magnetic base and flexible powering options support a powerful 2K camera in a nature-inspired outer shell that seamlessly blends anywhere.

Equipped with a unique magnetic mounting bracket and 3 power solutions, battery, wired or a solar panel option, Cam Pro delivers ‘anywhere’ use

"We want our customers to feel the freedom to decide on their own what Cam Pro can do for them," said Sasha Tseng, CEO at Nooie. "We are excited to see all the potential uses for Cam Pro that our customers come up with," she added.

The Nooie Cam Pro was designed around its innovative swiveling mounting bracket. The mounting bracket is a breakthrough advantage for users. Cam Pro can be easily detached from the mounting bracket with just a simple pull, and placed on another bracket or standalone without a bracket - meaning switching locations is a breeze. The swivel base also allows users to easily point the Cam Pro in the precise direction desired, fitting into various surroundings while providing the perfect point of view.

The Cam Pro delivers Nooie's most diverse power solutions to date. Users can choose one of three different power sources that users can mix and match to find a solution that works best for them. The wired option offers easy conventional use, while the powerful 5,000 mAh battery can run for months without charging for use where outlets are not available, while the solar panel array (available later in Q4) can provide power to the Cam Pro indefinitely.

The core of the Cam Pro is a superior camera with 2K resolution (2560*1440 pixels) capable of 8x zoom and night vision. The Cam Pro's camera unit is powered by a high-performance T31Z chipset and SC3335 sensor for enhanced image processing, delivering crystal clear images and video that can be stored locally or in Nooie's cloud storage for easy and fast sharing. The included base station has a chime function and can also support up to four connected Cam Pro's at a time to create an expanded home network.

Key Features:

Detachable magnetic mount

2K High resolution camera

3 Different power solutions: wired, battery and solar

Customizable, non-intrusive notifications

Included doorbell chime base station

Nature inspired design aesthetic

Flexible cloud or local SD card storage options

Secure two-way audio

Spotlight functionality

The Cam Pro retails for $299, which includes two Cam Pro's and one base station. It is available on the Nooie website and Amazon. To learn more about Nooie visit our website , or connect with the Nooie community on Facebook or Instagram. To access the media kit for the Nooie Cam Pro, click here.

About Nooie Inc.

Founded in Spring 2018, Nooie was created by a team of smart home experts who are motivated to create stylish, intuitive, and secure devices to improve everyday life at a price everyone can afford. Our solutions bring safety, convenience, and peace of mind to you and your family. Nooie products are available for purchase at the Nooie Store. Please visit www.nooie.com to check out our other products. Nooie is trusted and loved by 300k customers worldwide. With Nooie you can always be there.

