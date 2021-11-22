DISQO Is Number 301 Fastest Growing Company In North America On Deloitte 2021 Technology Fast 500™ DISQO's platform fuels brand growth with single-source insights on what people think and do across platforms, brand experiences and consumer journeys

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISQO today announced it ranked 301 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. DISQO grew 414% during this period.

DISQO Logo

"DISQO fuels growth by simply helping brands understand what people think and do." said Armen Adjemian, co-founder and CEO of DISQO. "Our ranking in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 again this year is yet another milestone in our ambition to transform the insights industry with game-changing technology solutions."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

DISQO previously ranked 253 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2020.E

About DISQO

DISQO is a consumer insights platform that offers products that connect insights about what people think and do across brand experiences and consumer journeys. Connecting brand sentiment and outcomes from a single source, DISQO enables clients to more deeply understand their customers and create a competitive advantage. DISQO's platform is built on complete, permission-based consumer data. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with 300 team members. Learn more at www.DISQO.com

