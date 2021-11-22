The Christkindlmarket is Buzzing with Tchibo Coffee & Holiday "Tcheer"

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago is in for a caffeinated Christmas! Tchibo , Europe's #1 coffeehouse will be making its debut appearance at The Christkindlmarket in Downtown Chicago, beginning November 25th and on long weekends through December 19th. Tchibo will serve free cups of hot, fresh coffee at their holiday booth, keeping market-goers cozy and warm as they enjoy all of the wintertime festivities that The Christkindlmarket has to offer.

Tchibo logo (PRNewsfoto/Tchibo)

"We are thrilled to give Chi-Town a taste of Tchibo cheer," said Chris Mattina, CEO Rainmaker Food Solutions, LLC. "I can't think of a better way for attendees to experience what makes Tchibo so special than at the most authentic holiday market of its kind outside of Europe."

Tchibo can be found at The Christkindlmarket, at the corner of Dearborn & Washington Street, on the following dates and times:

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Thursday, November 25th 11:00 AM-

4:00 PM Thursday, December 2nd 12:00 PM-

7:00 PM Thursday, December 9th 12:00 PM-

7:00 PM Thursday, December 16th 12:00 PM-

7:00 PM Friday, November 26th 12:00 PM-8:00 PM Friday, December 3rd 12:00 PM-8:00 PM Friday, December 10th 12:00 PM-8:00 PM Friday, December 17th 12:00 PM-8:00 PM Saturday, November 27th 11:00 AM- 8:00 PM Saturday, December 4th 11:00 AM- 8:00 PM Saturday, December 11th 11:00 AM- 8:00 PM Saturday, December 18th 11:00 AM- 8:00 PM Sunday, November 28th 11:00 AM-6:00 PM Sunday, December 5th 11:00 AM-6:00 PM Sunday, December 12th 11:00 AM-6:00 PM Sunday, December 19th 11:00 AM-6:00 PM

While visiting the Tchibo booth, attendees will be able to test out The Tchibo bean-to-brew coffee machine, which produces an aromatic and customized cup in seconds. A decked-out Tchibo mobile will also display Tchibo Holiday Coffee Gift Bundles , which are all available for purchase online with nationwide shipping.

The market appearance follows the brand's one year anniversary in the U.S. and allows for coffee drinkers across Chicago to enjoy a more sustainable and fresher coffee experience. Tchibo is distributed by Rainmaker Food Solutions, LLC, a distribution partner renowned for offering consumers better food choices in a responsible, honest, contemporary and sustainable manner. The four Tchibo varieties created specifically for the U.S. market are Morning Blend, Colombia Origin, Classic Blend and Röstmeister. Among Midwest retailers, Tchibo can be found at Jewel-Osco and Meijer stores across Chicago and Illinois.

The Christkindlmarket activation is made possible by OutCold , a Chicago based experiential agency with the motto anything but boring.

To learn more about Tchibo, visit Tchibo.com ; follow along on Instagram and Facebook . Those who post photos on social media, tagging Tchibo, will get a special sample to bring home. For a complete list of Midwest retailers click here.

About Tchibo

Founded in 1949, Tchibo has been delighting coffee connoisseurs for over 70 years, becoming the #1 coffeehouse in Europe. Now available in the U.S. and carried throughout Europe, Tchibo is the roasted coffee market leader in several European countries. In addition to coffee products, Tchibo operates a wide range of non-food businesses in Europe with a large retail arm operating in more than 900 shops, 24,300 outposts at third-party retail outlets, and online stores. Tchibo has 11,450 employees worldwide, and generated revenues of over $3.6 billion in 2019.

The Tchibo difference is grounded in the concept of RÖST FRISCH, redefining what it means to be fresh. From growing and harvesting to roasting and packaging, every step in the Tchibo process is 'fresher by design' and dedicated to creating exquisitely fresh coffee for consumers to enjoy at home. Tchibo recognizes that it is imperative to have a healthy planet to achieve the freshest and most sustainable coffee. With global headquarters in Hamburg, the family-owned business has been recognized with multiple awards for its sustainable, fair-trade practices, including the award for Corporate Ethics and the Environmental Logistics Award and the European Union's CSR Award. In 2016 Tchibo was awarded Germany's most sustainable major enterprise. Learn more at Tchibo.com ; follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Sabrina Christiansen

sabrina@rosengrouppr.com, 801.836.0789

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tchibo