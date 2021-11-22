ADAMA's State-of-the-Art China Manufacturing Facility in Jingzhou Commences Operations

TEL AVIV, Israel and BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE 000553) today reported that it has commenced operations at its new manufacturing site in Jingzhou, Hubei Province, following a comprehensive three-year relocation and upgrade process, bringing the site to global best-in-class safety and environmental standards.

New Jingzhou site encompasses 16 buildings as well as other infrastructure, including a wastewater treatment facility

The new, purpose-built site, in an approved industrial zone, is a key component in ADAMA's global manufacturing layout and is expected to deliver significant operational efficiencies and cost reductions.

The advanced facility currently produces Acephate, a wide-spectrum, low toxicity insecticide, and its intermediate DMPAT, securing ADAMA's leading global position in this key molecule. While the new site has only recently resumed production, the Company expects output levels to gradually ramp up over the coming months. The transformed new site is also designed to accommodate additional new molecules emerging from the Company's strong development pipeline.

The new, advanced site includes a state-of-the-art wastewater facility, a thermal oxidation system for the elimination of emissions and odors, and is designed to meet the highest international HSE standards.

"Our strong track record in rapidly enhancing HSE standards at our facilities globally, especially in Israel, and our significant investments in recent years in our facilities, both in China and globally, enables us to continue striving to reduce our environmental footprint as much as possible while producing safe, high-quality products", said David Ben Simon, ADAMA's Head of China Operations.

Mr. Ben Simon added, "The commencement of operations at our new Jingzhou facility is a major milestone in our commitment to bringing our backward-integrated solutions to the market while meeting global standards of sustainability in our facilities worldwide."

