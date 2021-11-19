Artists Will Begin To Paint the Murals on November 20th - Covering The Outside Walls of Two Warehouses on Three Blocks of Downtown Fort Worth

Sundance Square And Artspace 111 Announce The Start Of The Mural Initiative In Downtown Fort Worth Artists Will Begin To Paint the Murals on November 20th - Covering The Outside Walls of Two Warehouses on Three Blocks of Downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundance Square and Artspace 111 announced today the start of the mural initiative that will create a three block long art exhibit on the outside walls of two warehouses in downtown Fort Worth. Amy Jones Jenkins and Anne Allen, artists from Fort Worth, will begin their work on Saturday, November 20th at 10AM.

The other chosen artists will begin on a rotating basis starting on November 22nd and include:

Anna Galluzzi from Denton

Armando Castelan from Houston

Christopher Najera from Fort Worth

Haley Bass from Melissa

Sarah Ayala from Fort Worth

Brenda Ciardiello from Fort Worth

These artists represent the first round. Additional artists can now apply for the second round to make their contributions to the public art exhibit.

The Temporal Integral Mural Exhibition (T.I.M.E.) is an initiative that will allow the chosen artists to design murals that over time will connect into one, expansive piece of art – covering three city blocks. The warehouses are located at 500 E. 1st Street and 600 E. 2nd Street, Fort Worth.

The T.I.M.E. project will be constantly evolving, and murals may be partially or completely painted over at some point in the future. The works will each be visible for at least 6 months. Each selected artist will have one month to complete their mural, and will receive $2000.

For information on the second-round of applications which will be accepted until January 5, 2022, go to:

